Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Refactoring Angular Applications By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 45 Now that Angular 2 is available, you may be tempted to scrap the single-page enterprise application you developed with the original AngularJS framework and go with either the newer version or perhaps the React library. But even if your original codebase is difficult to understand and maintain, it still holds significant value. Rather than start over, you can polish this diamond in the rough through refactoring. In this report, website development veteran Corinna Cohn shows you how to refactor your existing AngularJS code so it is easier to read, maintain, and expand with new features. You’ll learn how to improve the quality of your code—without altering its observable behavior—through unit testing and web application best practices. Learn unit-testing principles and why testing is helpful for refactoring

Get best practices for writing web applications and reorganizing project files

Simplify overloaded views and move complicated application logic out of templates

Learn the role that services, filters, and directives play in creating clean Angular applications

Understand how and why to refactor high-risk Angular controllers

Corinna Cohn Corinna Cohn has been creating websites since 1995 and has written web apps for radio stations, research projects, scientific publishing, and business-to-business clients. Over the past several years, Corinna has worked with Backbone, Ember, and Angular to design and write single-page applications. Corinna has written ugly, unmaintainable code but is now working to bring the principles of clean code, unit tests, and high-quality refactoring into the realm of JavaScript web applications.