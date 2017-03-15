Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Refactoring Angular Applications
By Corinna Cohn
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 45

Now that Angular 2 is available, you may be tempted to scrap the single-page enterprise application you developed with the original AngularJS framework and go with either the newer version or perhaps the React library. But even if your original codebase is difficult to understand and maintain, it still holds significant value. Rather than start over, you can polish this diamond in the rough through refactoring.

In this report, website development veteran Corinna Cohn shows you how to refactor your existing AngularJS code so it is easier to read, maintain, and expand with new features. You’ll learn how to improve the quality of your code—without altering its observable behavior—through unit testing and web application best practices.

  • Learn unit-testing principles and why testing is helpful for refactoring
  • Get best practices for writing web applications and reorganizing project files
  • Simplify overloaded views and move complicated application logic out of templates
  • Learn the role that services, filters, and directives play in creating clean Angular applications
  • Understand how and why to refactor high-risk Angular controllers
  • Compare new and outmoded patterns for developing with modern JavaScript frameworks
