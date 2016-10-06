Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Automating Cloud Security Modernizing Governance through Security Design By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: October 2016 Pages: 450 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Automate the fundamental structure of your cloud account with reliable coded security and governance in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. This practical guide shows security professionals, DevOps teams, and others responsible for securing workloads in the cloud how to capture, secure, and control specific infrastructure control elements. You’ll learn how to deploy security compliant processes for IT elements, such as pre-defining and constraining the design of AWS Identify and Access Management (IAM), AWS Key Management Services (KMS), and AWS CloudTrail. The result is a formalized, repeatable, and verifiable process for automating governance workflows to construct, implement, and run secure workloads through directed, trustworthy, and ratified governance automations in the cloud. Learn how to design and automate security-leading practice for an AWS secure account set-up and security architecture

Accelerate secure adoption of AWS services through automated prevent and detect controls

Galvanize the use of partner’s services through integration, targeted guidance

Train security practitioners on Modernizing Technology Governance preparations, training, and methods for automating AWS account design Chapter 1 Modernizing Technology Governance Chapter 2 Understand Your Requirements Chapter 3 Analyze and Document Your Cloud Deployment Chapter 4 Cloud Computing Foundation Security Leading Practices Chapter 5 Implementing Foundation Level Automation Chapter 6 Automating Security Operations Chapter 7 Cloud Network Security Chapter 8 Cloud Security Reference Architecture Chapter 9 Automate your cloud deployments Chapter 10 Deploy Security Automation and Monitor Chapter 11 Operational Secure Cloud Environment Chapter 12 Closing the cloud security sphere Chapter 13 Automation resources Title: Automating Cloud Security By: Tim Sandage, Ted Steffan Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online

Early Release Ebook Print: Early Release Ebook: Pages: 450 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-6075-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6075-2 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-6068-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6068-X Tim Sandage Tim is a Senior Risk & Compliance Strategist for Amazon Web Services (AWS). Tim is responsible for global strategic alignment of AWS cloud computing services with current and future compliance capabilities as well as external consulting with AWS customers, public policy organization and standard bodies across the globe. Tim is an active public speaker at both internal and external workshops, conferences and hands-on labs (Boot Camps) with a focus on secure cloud adoption as well as community advocate for organization using and promoting cloud technologies.



Prior to joining AWS Tim worked as a consultant supporting secure adoption of cloud services across multiple Cloud Services Providers (CSP) such as Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and HP. Tim's work included the development of secure cloud computing practices, risk assessments and secure/complaint cloud computing adoption. Additionally, Tim has extensive US federal government security background from over twenty-five years of service in the US Air Force running regional classified and unclassified military networks. View Tim Sandage's full profile page. Ted Steffan Ted Steffan is a DoD Compliance Architect - Customer Engagement Support at Amazon Web Services. Prior to joining Amazon, Ted worked for Kratos SecureInfo as a Senior Computer Security Consultant. His responsibilities included developing FedRAMP certifications and accreditation packages for cloud service providers (CSPs). He also led FedRAMP Third Party Assessment Organization (3PAO) assessment teams for numerous CSPs. He was the manager of the Penetration Testing team whose responsibilities included developing the methodology and Rules of Engagement for all FedRAMP pen tests.



Ted is also a member of the Air National Guard (26 years of service). In his current role, he is the senior enlisted member of his communications flight. Previous military roles include leading the team that successfully accredited the first Predator Operation Center for the California Air National Guard remote piloted aircraft wing.



When Ted is not working, he enjoys spending time with his family, riding motorcycles and sailing his sailboat. View Ted Steffan's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Early Release Ebook $50.99 Formats: ePub, Mobi, PDF Pre-Order Print: $59.99 August 2017 (est.)