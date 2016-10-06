Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Modernizing Governance through Security Design
Automating Cloud Security
By Tim Sandage, Ted Steffan
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: October 2016
Pages: 450

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Automate the fundamental structure of your cloud account with reliable coded security and governance in an Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment. This practical guide shows security professionals, DevOps teams, and others responsible for securing workloads in the cloud how to capture, secure, and control specific infrastructure control elements.

You’ll learn how to deploy security compliant processes for IT elements, such as pre-defining and constraining the design of AWS Identify and Access Management (IAM), AWS Key Management Services (KMS), and AWS CloudTrail. The result is a formalized, repeatable, and verifiable process for automating governance workflows to construct, implement, and run secure workloads through directed, trustworthy, and ratified governance automations in the cloud.

  • Learn how to design and automate security-leading practice for an AWS secure account set-up and security architecture
  • Accelerate secure adoption of AWS services through automated prevent and detect controls
  • Galvanize the use of partner’s services through integration, targeted guidance
  • Train security practitioners on Modernizing Technology Governance preparations, training, and methods for automating AWS account design
