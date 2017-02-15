Larger Cover Grassroots Innovation in the Enterprise Drive Growth, Empower Employees, Create Products Customers Love By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: February 2017 (est.) Pages: 250 A key challenge companies face today is the transformation from a command & control structure to a "freedom, time and supportive collaboration" model. The old world of command and control did a fine job addressing the needs of the smoke-stack industrial companies of the 19th century, but entirely fails the fast-moving, highly innovative growth corporations of today. This book shows you how today’s most successful companies form a kind of leadership sandwich, with top and bottom layers fundamentally enabling the system. You’ll learn how top-down visioning from senior executives, combined with bottom-up energy from employees that have freedom, time, and a collaborative environment, can result in amazing and creative work. Title: Grassroots Innovation in the Enterprise By: Hugh Molotsi, Jeff Zias Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Hugh Molotsi is the Vice President of the Intuit Labs Incubator at Intuit. Hugh joined Intuit in 1993 and in his tenure has worked on QuickBooks and several other small business offerings. Hugh has a passion for innovation and has helped launch several new businesses at Intuit including Intuit Payments. Hugh's current responsibilities involve incubating nascent offerings that develop out of Intuit's grassroots innovation programs including strategic new businesses like Brainstorm.



Outside work, Hugh is committed to helping underserved youth. He’s on the financial advisory board of #YesWeCode, an initiative to teach low-opportunity youth how to code. He is also the past president of the Board of Directors of Fresh Lifelines for Youth, a nonprofit agency that runs programs for at-risk youth.



Hugh holds a Master of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Santa Clara University and a Bachelors of Science degree in Computer Engineering Technology from the University of Southern Mississippi. Hugh is married to Michelle and is the proud father of two daughters View Hugh Molotsi's full profile page. Jeff Zias Jeff Zias is an Innovation Leader specializing in Grassroots Innovation and the building of strong innovation cultures of all sizes. After leading technology groups at Apple, Taligent IBM, and select Silicon Valley startups, Jeff has led Grassroots innovation across Intuit Inc. He has been instrumental in evolving Intuit into a grassroots-innovation-based growth machine (Intuit recently added over $150M in revenue derived from grassroots initiatives).



A graduate of U.C. Berkeley and Santa Clara University, Jeff took his Mathematics, Computer Science, and Business School background, combined it with deep experience at Silicon Valley companies, and has created a unique viewpoint on how to generate amazing innovation results.