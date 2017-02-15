Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Grassroots Innovation in the Enterprise
Drive Growth, Empower Employees, Create Products Customers Love
By Hugh Molotsi, Jeff Zias
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: February 2017 (est.)
Pages: 250

A key challenge companies face today is the transformation from a command & control structure to a "freedom, time and supportive collaboration" model. The old world of command and control did a fine job addressing the needs of the smoke-stack industrial companies of the 19th century, but entirely fails the fast-moving, highly innovative growth corporations of today.

This book shows you how today’s most successful companies form a kind of leadership sandwich, with top and bottom layers fundamentally enabling the system. You’ll learn how top-down visioning from senior executives, combined with bottom-up energy from employees that have freedom, time, and a collaborative environment, can result in amazing and creative work.

