Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Zero Trust Networks Building Trusted Systems in Untrusted Networks By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 250 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. The perimeter defenses guarding your network perhaps are not as secure as you think. Hosts behind the firewall have no defenses of their own, so when a host in the "trusted" zone is breached, access to your data center is not far behind. That’s an all-too-familiar scenario today. With this practical book, you’ll learn the principles behind zero trust architecture, along with details necessary to implement it. The Zero Trust Model treats all hosts as if they’re internet-facing, and considers the entire network to be compromised and hostile. By taking this approach, you’ll focus on building strong authentication, authorization, and encryption throughout, while providing compartmentalized access and better operational agility. Understand how perimeter-based defenses have evolved to become the broken model we use today

Explore two case studies of zero trust in production networks on the client side (Google) and on the server side (PagerDuty)

Get example configuration for open source tools that you can use to build a zero trust network

Learn how to migrate from a perimeter-based network to a zero trust network in production Chapter 1 Zero Trust Fundamentals Chapter 2 Managing Trust Title: Zero Trust Networks By: Evan Gilman, Doug Barth Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online

Early Release Ebook Print: Early Release Ebook: Pages: 250 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-6219-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6219-4 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-6212-1 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6212-7 Evan Gilman Evan Gilman is an Operations Engineer with a background in computer networks. With roots in academia, and currently working in the public internet, he has been building and operating systems in hostile environments his entire professional career. An open source contributor, speaker, and author, Evan is passionate about designing systems that strike a balance with the networks they run on. View Evan Gilman's full profile page. Doug Barth Doug Barth is a software engineer who loves to learn and shares his knowledge with others. He has worked on systems of various sizes at companies like Orbitz and PagerDuty. He has built and spoken about monitoring systems, mesh networks, and failure injection practices. View Doug Barth's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews REVIEW SNAPSHOT® by PowerReviews oreilly 4.0 (based on 1 review) Ratings Distribution 5 Stars (0)

4 Stars (1)

3 Stars (0)

2 Stars (0)

1 Stars (0) Reviewed by 1 customer Clear all filters Displaying review 1 Back to top 4.0 Promising By Security Seeker from Germany About Me Sys Admin Pros Easy to understand

Well-written Cons Best Uses Expert

Intermediate Displaying review 1 Back to top