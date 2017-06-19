Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Zero Trust Networks Building Secure Systems in Untrusted Networks By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: June 2017 Pages: 240 The perimeter defenses guarding your network perhaps are not as secure as you think. Hosts behind the firewall have no defenses of their own, so when a host in the "trusted" zone is breached, access to your data center is not far behind. That’s an all-too-familiar scenario today. With this practical book, you’ll learn the principles behind zero trust architecture, along with details necessary to implement it. The Zero Trust Model treats all hosts as if they’re internet-facing, and considers the entire network to be compromised and hostile. By taking this approach, you’ll focus on building strong authentication, authorization, and encryption throughout, while providing compartmentalized access and better operational agility. Understand how perimeter-based defenses have evolved to become the broken model we use today

Explore two case studies of zero trust in production networks on the client side (Google) and on the server side (PagerDuty)

Get example configuration for open source tools that you can use to build a zero trust network

Learn how to migrate from a perimeter-based network to a zero trust network in production Chapter 1 Zero Trust Fundamentals Chapter 2 Managing Trust Chapter 3 Network Agents Chapter 4 Making Authorization Decisions Chapter 5 Trusting Devices Chapter 6 Trusting Users Chapter 7 Trusting Applications Chapter 8 Trusting the Traffic Chapter 9 Realizing a Zero-Trust Network Chapter 10 Zero Trust: The Adversarial View Chapter 11 Glossary Title: Zero Trust Networks By: Evan Gilman, Doug Barth Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Evan Gilman Evan Gilman is an Operations Engineer with a background in computer networks. With roots in academia, and currently working in the public internet, he has been building and operating systems in hostile environments his entire professional career. An open source contributor, speaker, and author, Evan is passionate about designing systems that strike a balance with the networks they run on. View Evan Gilman's full profile page. Doug Barth Doug Barth is a software engineer who loves to learn and shares his knowledge with others. He has worked on systems of various sizes at companies like Orbitz and PagerDuty. He has built and spoken about monitoring systems, mesh networks, and failure injection practices. View Doug Barth's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Zero Trust Networks is a squat lobster, a type of crustacean found in the Galatheoidea and Chirostyloidea superfamilies; there are over 1,000 species, most of which spend their lives on the sea floor. Despite their name, squat lobsters are more closely related to hermit crabs than lobsters. The squat lobster does not have a shell on its back, and protects itself by squeezing into crevices or under rocks. Its claws remain out, ready to fend off predators, defend its territory, and scavenge for food floating by or buried in the sand. A squat lobster's arms can grow to be many times longer than its body. These crustaceans do appear similar to lobsters, with a segmented thorax and large claws, but are generally flatter and smaller. The meat of squat lobsters is known as langostino (derived from the Spanish word for lobster, langosta). It is often used in seafood dishes as a less expensive alternative to lobster. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Pictorial Museum of Animated Nature. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.

Reviewed by 1 customer

4.0 Promising By Security Seeker from Germany

