Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn and TensorFlow

Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 566
Through a series of recent breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. Now, even programmers who know close to nothing about this technology can use simple, efficient tools to implement programs capable of learning from data. This practical book shows you how.
By using concrete examples, minimal theory, and two production-ready Python frameworks—scikit-learn and TensorFlow—author Aurélien Géron helps you gain an intuitive understanding of the concepts and tools for building intelligent systems. You’ll learn a range of techniques, starting with simple linear regression and progressing to deep neural networks. With exercises in each chapter to help you apply what you’ve learned, all you need is programming experience to get started.
- Explore the machine learning landscape, particularly neural nets
- Use scikit-learn to track an example machine-learning project end-to-end
- Explore several training models, including support vector machines, decision trees, random forests, and ensemble methods
- Use the TensorFlow library to build and train neural nets
- Dive into neural net architectures, including convolutional nets, recurrent nets, and deep reinforcement learning
- Learn techniques for training and scaling deep neural nets
- Apply practical code examples without acquiring excessive machine learning theory or algorithm details
-
Aurélien Géron
Aurélien Géron is a Machine Learning consultant. A former Googler, he led the YouTube video classification team from 2013 to 2016. He was also a founder and CTO of Wifirst from 2002 to 2012, a leading Wireless ISP in France, and a founder and CTO of Polyconseil in 2001, the firm that now manages the electric car sharing service Autolib'.Before this he worked as an engineer in a variety of domains: finance (JP Morgan and Société Générale), defense (Canada's DOD), and healthcare (blood transfusion). He published a few technical books (on C++, WiFi, and Internet architectures), and was a Computer Science lecturer in a French engineering school.A few fun facts: he taught his 3 children to count in binary with their fingers (up to 1023), he studied microbiology and evolutionary genetics before going into software engineering, and his parachute didn't open on the 2nd jump.
The animal on the cover of Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn and TensorFlowis the far eastern fire salamander (Salamandra infraimmaculata), an amphibianfound in the Middle East. They have black skin featuring large yellow spots ontheir back and head. These spots are a warning coloration meant to keep predators atbay. Full-grown salamanders can be over a foot in length.Far eastern fire salamanders live in subtropical shrubland and forests near rivers orother freshwater bodies. They spend most of their life on land, but lay their eggs inthe water. They subsist mostly on a diet of insects, worms, and small crustaceans, butoccasionally eat other salamanders. Males of the species have been known to live upto 23 years, while females can live up to 21 years.Although not yet endangered, the far eastern fire salamander population is in decline.Primary threats include damming of rivers (which disrupts the salamander’s breeding)and pollution. They are also threatened by the recent introduction of predatoryfish, such as the mosquitofish. These fish were intended to control the mosquito population,but they also feed on young salamanders.
