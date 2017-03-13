Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Concepts, Tools, and Techniques to Build Intelligent Systems
Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn and TensorFlow
Concepts, Tools, and Techniques to Build Intelligent Systems
By Aurélien Géron
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 566

Through a series of recent breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. Now, even programmers who know close to nothing about this technology can use simple, efficient tools to implement programs capable of learning from data. This practical book shows you how.

By using concrete examples, minimal theory, and two production-ready Python frameworks—scikit-learn and TensorFlow—author Aurélien Géron helps you gain an intuitive understanding of the concepts and tools for building intelligent systems. You’ll learn a range of techniques, starting with simple linear regression and progressing to deep neural networks. With exercises in each chapter to help you apply what you’ve learned, all you need is programming experience to get started.

  • Explore the machine learning landscape, particularly neural nets
  • Use scikit-learn to track an example machine-learning project end-to-end
  • Explore several training models, including support vector machines, decision trees, random forests, and ensemble methods
  • Use the TensorFlow library to build and train neural nets
  • Dive into neural net architectures, including convolutional nets, recurrent nets, and deep reinforcement learning
  • Learn techniques for training and scaling deep neural nets
  • Apply practical code examples without acquiring excessive machine learning theory or algorithm details
Customer Reviews

4.8

(based on 5 reviews)

  Pros: Accurate
  Helpful examples
  Well-written
  Concise
  Easy to understand

Cons: None

  Best Uses: Intermediate
  Expert

3/2/2017

4.0

As advertised

By Tim

from AR

  Pros: Accurate
  Concise
  Easy to understand
  Helpful examples
  Well-written

    • Intermediate

    I'm about 2/3 of the way through the book. I bought the pre-release and so far all code samples work which is a little surprising. It's a step by step with explanations and rationale for use. One of the better ML books I've bought.

    Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

    1/26/2017

    5.0

    Perfect book

    By Tuan

    from Philadelphia

    Very comprehensive

    12/18/2016

    5.0

    "The" resource for getting going with TensorFlow

    By Dartdog

    from Birmingham, AL

    Developer

    Pros: Accurate
    Concise
    Easy to understand
    Helpful examples
    Well-written

      • Expert
      Intermediate

      This is an outstanding book. It hits all the points and levels.. It skips over the very basic Python stuff often used as filler by other books, which is a good thing.

      At first I was concerned that it featured Sci_kit Learn as well as TensorFlow. The author however has excellent reasons for doing so.

      He uses Sci-kit learn as something of an on-ramp to the concepts that he expands in the TensorFlow sections. That is he explains and shows many of the basic algorithms and thought processes for machine learning with Sci-kit learn, which is more core conventional, and in the later TensorFlow sections shows how the same approaches can be executed with TensorFlow, to start before taking off on the stuff TensorFlow can do that Sci-Kit Learn cannot.

      There is a lot of math explained in the book, way over my head (alothough I'm slowly getting it) but you can read through it and still get the gist of what is going on and apply the concepts using the excellent code examples and the supplied Git-hub Repo of Jupyter notebooks (which I will be getting into shortly having now competed my initial read through.)

      Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      12/9/2016

      5.0

      I Bought It And Love It

      By dartdog

      from Birmingham, AL

      Developer

      Pros: Accurate
      Helpful examples
      Well-written

      Cons: A Bit Advanced

      • Expert
      Intermediate

      Although still early release, I just finished the version released in October, and am now about to download the December update. By far, from what I have seen it provides the best overview on how to think about and use TensorFlow. The presentation is excellent, code provided via a complete repo, which also appears quite complete with Jupyter Notebooks.. Lot's of Math which is beyond me but I can see it is well explained and not a requirement to get much out of the book but nice to have as you get more advanced.. The examples are very thorough and well done, Exactly what I needed to get up with TensorFlow.

      The author has a good reason to include Scimitar Learn as many of the base ideas are incorporated into more "advanced" Neural Nets.. He does a great job making the connections, which I have not seen well expressed elsewhere.

      This book may be out of reach for the pure beginner but if you have gotten your feet wet already this is the book to get! To move on to the next level.

      Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

      9/25/2016

      5.0

      Become Machine Learning God in one book

      By Sylvain

      from Paris

      Pros: Accurate
      Concise
      Easy to understand
      Helpful examples
      Well-written

        • Expert
        Intermediate
        Novice
        Student

        Hands On Machine Learning, that's exactly what it is. From chapter 2 on, you are given full power: it's not just theory, it is full-blown practice. The author is very comprehensive, must have been a teacher of some sort. Excellent in every possible way.

        Bottom Line: Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

