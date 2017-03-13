Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn and TensorFlow Concepts, Tools, and Techniques to Build Intelligent Systems By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 566 Through a series of recent breakthroughs, deep learning has boosted the entire field of machine learning. Now, even programmers who know close to nothing about this technology can use simple, efficient tools to implement programs capable of learning from data. This practical book shows you how. By using concrete examples, minimal theory, and two production-ready Python frameworks—scikit-learn and TensorFlow—author Aurélien Géron helps you gain an intuitive understanding of the concepts and tools for building intelligent systems. You’ll learn a range of techniques, starting with simple linear regression and progressing to deep neural networks. With exercises in each chapter to help you apply what you’ve learned, all you need is programming experience to get started. Explore the machine learning landscape, particularly neural nets

Use scikit-learn to track an example machine-learning project end-to-end

Explore several training models, including support vector machines, decision trees, random forests, and ensemble methods

Use the TensorFlow library to build and train neural nets

Dive into neural net architectures, including convolutional nets, recurrent nets, and deep reinforcement learning

Learn techniques for training and scaling deep neural nets

Apply practical code examples without acquiring excessive machine learning theory or algorithm details The Fundamentals of Machine Learning Chapter 1 The Machine Learning Landscape What Is Machine Learning? Why Use Machine Learning? Types of Machine Learning Systems Main Challenges of Machine Learning Testing and Validating Exercises Chapter 2 End-to-End Machine Learning Project Working with Real Data Look at the Big Picture Get the Data Discover and Visualize the Data to Gain Insights Prepare the Data for Machine Learning Algorithms Select and Train a Model Fine-Tune Your Model Launch, Monitor, and Maintain Your System Try It Out! Exercises Chapter 3 Classification MNIST Training a Binary Classifier Performance Measures Multiclass Classification Error Analysis Multilabel Classification Multioutput Classification Exercises Chapter 4 Training Models Linear Regression Gradient Descent Polynomial Regression Learning Curves Regularized Linear Models Logistic Regression Exercises Chapter 5 Support Vector Machines Linear SVM Classification Nonlinear SVM Classification SVM Regression Under the Hood Exercises Chapter 6 Decision Trees Training and Visualizing a Decision Tree Making Predictions Estimating Class Probabilities The CART Training Algorithm Computational Complexity Gini Impurity or Entropy? Regularization Hyperparameters Regression Instability Exercises Chapter 7 Ensemble Learning and Random Forests Voting Classifiers Bagging and Pasting Random Patches and Random Subspaces Random Forests Boosting Stacking Exercises Chapter 8 Dimensionality Reduction The Curse of Dimensionality Main Approaches for Dimensionality Reduction PCA Kernel PCA LLE Other Dimensionality Reduction Techniques Exercises Neural Networks and Deep Learning Chapter 9 Up and Running with TensorFlow Installation Creating Your First Graph and Running It in a Session Managing Graphs Lifecycle of a Node Value Linear Regression with TensorFlow Implementing Gradient Descent Feeding Data to the Training Algorithm Saving and Restoring Models Visualizing the Graph and Training Curves Using TensorBoard Name Scopes Modularity Sharing Variables Exercises Chapter 10 Introduction to Artificial Neural Networks From Biological to Artificial Neurons Training an MLP with TensorFlow’s High-Level API Training a DNN Using Plain TensorFlow Fine-Tuning Neural Network Hyperparameters Exercises Chapter 11 Training Deep Neural Nets Vanishing/Exploding Gradients Problems Reusing Pretrained Layers Faster Optimizers Avoiding Overfitting Through Regularization Practical Guidelines Exercises Chapter 12 Distributing TensorFlow Across Devices and Servers Multiple Devices on a Single Machine Multiple Devices Across Multiple Servers Parallelizing Neural Networks on a TensorFlow Cluster Exercises Chapter 13 Convolutional Neural Networks The Architecture of the Visual Cortex Convolutional Layer Pooling Layer CNN Architectures Exercises Chapter 14 Recurrent Neural Networks Recurrent Neurons Basic RNNs in TensorFlow Training RNNs Deep RNNs LSTM Cell GRU Cell Natural Language Processing Exercises Chapter 15 Autoencoders Efficient Data Representations Performing PCA with an Undercomplete Linear Autoencoder Stacked Autoencoders Unsupervised Pretraining Using Stacked Autoencoders Denoising Autoencoders Sparse Autoencoders Variational Autoencoders Other Autoencoders Exercises Chapter 16 Reinforcement Learning Learning to Optimize Rewards Policy Search Introduction to OpenAI Gym Neural Network Policies Evaluating Actions: The Credit Assignment Problem Policy Gradients Markov Decision Processes Temporal Difference Learning and Q-Learning Learning to Play Ms. Pac-Man Using Deep Q-Learning Exercises Thank You! Appendix Exercise Solutions Chapter 1: The Machine Learning Landscape Chapter 2: End-to-End Machine Learning Project Chapter 3: Classification Chapter 4: Training Linear Models Chapter 5: Support Vector Machines Chapter 6: Decision Trees Chapter 7: Ensemble Learning and Random Forests Chapter 8: Dimensionality Reduction Chapter 9: Up and Running with TensorFlow Chapter 10: Introduction to Artificial Neural Networks Chapter 11: Training Deep Neural Nets Chapter 12: Distributing TensorFlow Across Devices and Servers Chapter 13: Convolutional Neural Networks Chapter 14: Recurrent Neural Networks Chapter 15: Autoencoders Chapter 16: Reinforcement Learning Appendix Machine Learning Project Checklist Frame the Problem and Look at the Big Picture Get the Data Explore the Data Prepare the Data Short-List Promising Models Fine-Tune the System Present Your Solution Launch! Appendix SVM Dual Problem Appendix Autodiff Manual Differentiation Symbolic Differentiation Numerical Differentiation Forward-Mode Autodiff Reverse-Mode Autodiff Appendix Other Popular ANN Architectures Hopfield Networks Boltzmann Machines Restricted Boltzmann Machines Deep Belief Nets Self-Organizing Maps Title: Hands-On Machine Learning with Scikit-Learn and TensorFlow By: Aurélien Géron Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

