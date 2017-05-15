Learning HTTP/2

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: May 2017
Pages: 156
What can your organization gain by adopting HTTP/2? How about faster, simpler, and more robust websites and applications? This practical guide demonstrates how the latest version of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol can dramatically improve website and application performance. You’ll take a deep dive into HTTP/2 details, and learn how this updated protocol is changing the web landscape.
HTTP/1.1 has been the primary means of communicating data across the web for the past 20 years, but the level of interaction today has gone well beyond what people envisioned in 1997. With this book, authors Stephen Ludin and Javier Garza show you how HTTP/2 will help speed the execution of modern sites and applications.
With this book, you’ll explore:
HTTP/2’s effect on specific issues such as latency, packet loss, and Time to First Byte (TTFB)
- Performance challenges that led to the HTTP upgrade
- HTTP/2 in a nutshell, including benefits and transition methods
- Existing best practices and hacks to improve web performance
- HTTP/2 support for browsers, servers, proxies, and content delivery networks
- How the performance of sites using HTTP/2 compares to their HTTP/1.1 experience
Chapter 1The Evolution of HTTP
HTTP/0.9 and 1.0
HTTP/1.1
Beyond 1.1
SPDY
HTTP/2
Chapter 2HTTP/2 Quick Start
Up and Running
Get a Certificate
Get and Run Your First HTTP/2 Server
Pick a Browser
Chapter 3How and Why We Hack the Web
Performance Challenges Today
Web Performance Techniques
Summary
Chapter 4Transition to HTTP/2
Browser Support
Moving to TLS
Undoing HTTP 1.1 “Optimizations”
Third Parties
Supporting Older Clients
Summary
Chapter 5The HTTP/2 Protocol
Layers of HTTP/2
The Connection
Frames
Streams
Server Push
Header Compression (HPACK)
On the Wire
Summary
Chapter 6HTTP/2 Performance
Client Implementations
Latency
Packet Loss
Server Push
Time to First Byte (TTFB)
Third Parties
HTTP/2 Anti-Patterns
Real-World Performance
Summary
Chapter 7HTTP/2 Implementations
Desktop Web Browsers
Mobile
Mobile App Support
Servers, Proxies, and Caches
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs)
Summary
Chapter 8Debugging h2
Web Browser Developer Tools
WebPagetest
OpenSSL
nghttp2
curl
h2i
Wireshark
Summary
Chapter 9What Is Next?
TCP or UDP?
QUIC
TLS 1.3
HTTP/3?
Summary
Appendix HTTP/2 Frames
The Frame Header
DATA
HEADERS
PRIORITY
RST_STREAM
SETTINGS
PUSH_PROMISE
PING
GOAWAY
WINDOW_UPDATE
CONTINUATION
Appendix Tools Reference
Tools
Browsers
Servers, Proxies, and Caches
Stephen Ludin
Stephen Ludin is a Chief Architect for Akamai’s Site Acceleration and Security group. He joined Akamai in 2002 and works out of Akamai’s west-coast headquarter in San Mateo, California. His primary focus has been on projects related to the core proxy technology that is responsible for routing, accelerating, and securing Akamai’s traffic.
Most recently, as a technology leader in the Web Acceleration team, he has been leading the efforts behind Akamai’s next generation acceleration platform and its security and fraud prevention technology stack.
Ludin received his degree from the University of California at San Diego in Computer Music where his coding abilities were used in writing C programs to create experimental music. We are all grateful for his decision to use his technical and management skill in a more aesthetically pleasing realm of making the web a faster and safer realm for commerce and communications.
Javier Garza
Javier Garza is a multi-lingual technology evangelist who loves taking things apart, understanding how they work, and finding the best/most practical way of improving them. He started hacking basic-based computer games at the age of 9, and has been working with computers for the past 25 years in Spain, Germany, and the US (half that time at Akamai helping the largest Websites on the Internet run faster and more secure).
Colophon
The animals on the cover of Learning HTTP/2 are golden-mantled ground squirrels (Callospermophilus lateralis). They are part of the Sciuridae family and are abundant in the western portion of North America where they can survive in forests, meadows, and dry flatland environments.
The golden-mantled ground squirrel can be easily confused with a chipmunk due to their similar appearances. Both have black stripes that run down their back, but those stripes do not reach the face on the squirrels. The squirrels are also larger in size (ranging from 9 to 12 inches long) and weigh between 4 and 14 ounces. The squirrels have longer tails than their chipmunk brethren, and white rings of fur around their eyes. They get their name from the brownish fur atop their heads.
Golden-mantled ground squirrels are omnivorous and collect food in pockets in their mouths. They need to store up enough fat to survive hibernation in the winter. Their diet includes seeds, fruit, insects, fungi, bird eggs, and even small veterbrates. They will save some of this food for when they wake in the spring time and emerge from their hibernation burrows.
Breeding for the golden-mantled ground squirrel typically takes place during the spring months. Males usually emerge from hibernation before females, so breeding won't start until both parties are available. Gestation lasts around 28 days with females giving birth to hairless litters of around 5 babies. Pups will start to wean and become independent three to six weeks after birth.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from Pictorial Museum of Animated Nature. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Colophon
