Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning HTTP/2 A Practical Guide for Beginners By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: May 2017 Pages: 156 What can your organization gain by adopting HTTP/2? How about faster, simpler, and more robust websites and applications? This practical guide demonstrates how the latest version of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol can dramatically improve website and application performance. You’ll take a deep dive into HTTP/2 details, and learn how this updated protocol is changing the web landscape. HTTP/1.1 has been the primary means of communicating data across the web for the past 20 years, but the level of interaction today has gone well beyond what people envisioned in 1997. With this book, authors Stephen Ludin and Javier Garza show you how HTTP/2 will help speed the execution of modern sites and applications. With this book, you’ll explore: Performance challenges that led to the HTTP upgrade

HTTP/2 in a nutshell, including benefits and transition methods

Existing best practices and hacks to improve web performance

HTTP/2 support for browsers, servers, proxies, and content delivery networks

How the performance of sites using HTTP/2 compares to their HTTP/1.1 experience

HTTP/2’s effect on specific issues such as latency, packet loss, and Time to First Byte (TTFB)



HTTP/2’s effect on specific issues such as latency, packet loss, and Time to First Byte (TTFB) Chapter 1 The Evolution of HTTP HTTP/0.9 and 1.0 HTTP/1.1 Beyond 1.1 SPDY HTTP/2 Chapter 2 HTTP/2 Quick Start Up and Running Get a Certificate Get and Run Your First HTTP/2 Server Pick a Browser Chapter 3 How and Why We Hack the Web Performance Challenges Today Web Performance Techniques Summary Chapter 4 Transition to HTTP/2 Browser Support Moving to TLS Undoing HTTP 1.1 “Optimizations” Third Parties Supporting Older Clients Summary Chapter 5 The HTTP/2 Protocol Layers of HTTP/2 The Connection Frames Streams Server Push Header Compression (HPACK) On the Wire Summary Chapter 6 HTTP/2 Performance Client Implementations Latency Packet Loss Server Push Time to First Byte (TTFB) Third Parties HTTP/2 Anti-Patterns Real-World Performance Summary Chapter 7 HTTP/2 Implementations Desktop Web Browsers Mobile Mobile App Support Servers, Proxies, and Caches Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) Summary Chapter 8 Debugging h2 Web Browser Developer Tools WebPagetest OpenSSL nghttp2 curl h2i Wireshark Summary Chapter 9 What Is Next? TCP or UDP? QUIC TLS 1.3 HTTP/3? Summary Appendix HTTP/2 Frames The Frame Header DATA HEADERS PRIORITY RST_STREAM SETTINGS PUSH_PROMISE PING GOAWAY WINDOW_UPDATE CONTINUATION Appendix Tools Reference Tools Browsers Servers, Proxies, and Caches Title: Learning HTTP/2 By: Stephen Ludin, Javier Garza Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 156 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-6244-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6244-5 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-6241-1 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6241-0 Stephen Ludin Stephen Ludin is a Chief Architect for Akamai’s Site Acceleration and Security group. He joined Akamai in 2002 and works out of Akamai’s west-coast headquarter in San Mateo, California. His primary focus has been on projects related to the core proxy technology that is responsible for routing, accelerating, and securing Akamai’s traffic.



Most recently, as a technology leader in the Web Acceleration team, he has been leading the efforts behind Akamai’s next generation acceleration platform and its security and fraud prevention technology stack.



Ludin received his degree from the University of California at San Diego in Computer Music where his coding abilities were used in writing C programs to create experimental music. We are all grateful for his decision to use his technical and management skill in a more aesthetically pleasing realm of making the web a faster and safer realm for commerce and communications. View Stephen Ludin's full profile page. Javier Garza Javier Garza is a multi-lingual technology evangelist who loves taking things apart, understanding how they work, and finding the best/most practical way of improving them. He started hacking basic-based computer games at the age of 9, and has been working with computers for the past 25 years in Spain, Germany, and the US (half that time at Akamai helping the largest Websites on the Internet run faster and more secure). View Javier Garza's full profile page. Colophon The animals on the cover of Learning HTTP/2 are golden-mantled ground squirrels (Callospermophilus lateralis). They are part of the Sciuridae family and are abundant in the western portion of North America where they can survive in forests, meadows, and dry flatland environments. The golden-mantled ground squirrel can be easily confused with a chipmunk due to their similar appearances. Both have black stripes that run down their back, but those stripes do not reach the face on the squirrels. The squirrels are also larger in size (ranging from 9 to 12 inches long) and weigh between 4 and 14 ounces. The squirrels have longer tails than their chipmunk brethren, and white rings of fur around their eyes. They get their name from the brownish fur atop their heads. Golden-mantled ground squirrels are omnivorous and collect food in pockets in their mouths. They need to store up enough fat to survive hibernation in the winter. Their diet includes seeds, fruit, insects, fungi, bird eggs, and even small veterbrates. They will save some of this food for when they wake in the spring time and emerge from their hibernation burrows. Breeding for the golden-mantled ground squirrel typically takes place during the spring months. Males usually emerge from hibernation before females, so breeding won't start until both parties are available. Gestation lasts around 28 days with females giving birth to hairless litters of around 5 babies. Pups will start to wean and become independent three to six weeks after birth. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Pictorial Museum of Animated Nature. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $33.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $43.99 Print: $39.99