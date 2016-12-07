Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Practical Guide for Beginners
Larger Cover
Learning HTTP/2
A Practical Guide for Beginners
By Stephen Ludin, Javier Garza
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: December 2016
Pages: 150

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

What can your organization gain by adopting HTTP/2? How about faster, simpler, and more robust websites and applications? This practical guide demonstrates how the latest version of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol can dramatically improve website and application performance. You’ll take a deep dive into HTTP/2 details, and learn how this updated protocol is changing the web landscape.

HTTP/1.1 has been the primary means of communicating data across the Web for the past 20 years, but the level of interaction today has gone well beyond what people envisioned in 1997. With this book, authors Stephen Ludin and Javier Garza show you how HTTP/2 will help speed the execution of modern sites and applications.

With this book, you’ll explore:

  • Performance challenges that led to the HTTP upgrade
  • HTTP/2 in a nutshell, including benefits and transition methods
  • How Google’s SPDY networking protocol paved the way for HTTP/2
  • Existing best practices and hacks to improve web performance
  • HTTP/2 support for browsers, servers, proxies, and content delivery networks
  • How the performance of sites using HTTP/2 compares to their HTTP/1.1 experience—including the good, bad, and the ugly
  • HTTP/2’s effect on specific issues such as latency, packet loss, and Time to First Byte (TTFB)
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Pre-Order  Print:  $24.99
February 2017 (est.)
 