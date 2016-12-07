Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning HTTP/2 A Practical Guide for Beginners By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2016 Pages: 150 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. What can your organization gain by adopting HTTP/2? How about faster, simpler, and more robust websites and applications? This practical guide demonstrates how the latest version of the Hypertext Transfer Protocol can dramatically improve website and application performance. You’ll take a deep dive into HTTP/2 details, and learn how this updated protocol is changing the web landscape. HTTP/1.1 has been the primary means of communicating data across the Web for the past 20 years, but the level of interaction today has gone well beyond what people envisioned in 1997. With this book, authors Stephen Ludin and Javier Garza show you how HTTP/2 will help speed the execution of modern sites and applications. With this book, you’ll explore: Performance challenges that led to the HTTP upgrade

HTTP/2 in a nutshell, including benefits and transition methods

How Google’s SPDY networking protocol paved the way for HTTP/2

Existing best practices and hacks to improve web performance

HTTP/2 support for browsers, servers, proxies, and content delivery networks

How the performance of sites using HTTP/2 compares to their HTTP/1.1 experience—including the good, bad, and the ugly

HTTP/2’s effect on specific issues such as latency, packet loss, and Time to First Byte (TTFB) Chapter 1 HTTP/2 Quick Start Chapter 2 HTTP/2 Implementations Chapter 3 Other Debugging Tools Chapter 4 Transition to HTTP/2 Chapter 5 HTTP/2 Performance Chapter 6 Websites Using HTTP/2 Today Chapter 7 Evolution of HTTP Chapter 8 How and Why We Hack the Web Chapter 9 The Protocol Chapter 10 What is Next? Appendix A HTTP/2 Frames Title: Learning HTTP/2 By: Stephen Ludin, Javier Garza Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online

Early Release Ebook Print: Early Release Ebook: Pages: 150 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-6244-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6244-5 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-6240-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6240-2 Stephen Ludin Stephen Ludin is a Chief Architect for Akamai’s Site Acceleration and Security group. He joined Akamai in 2002 and works out of Akamai’s west-coast headquarter in San Mateo, California. His primary focus has been on projects related to the core proxy technology that is responsible for routing, accelerating, and securing Akamai’s traffic.



Most recently, as a technology leader in the Web Acceleration team, he has been leading the efforts behind Akamai’s next generation acceleration platform and its security and fraud prevention technology stack.



Ludin received his degree from the University of California at San Diego in Computer Music where his coding abilities were used in writing C programs to create experimental music. We are all grateful for his decision to use his technical and management skill in a more aesthetically pleasing realm of making the web a faster and safer realm for commerce and communications. View Stephen Ludin's full profile page. Javier Garza Javier Garza is a multi-lingual technology evangelist who loves taking things apart, understanding how they work, and finding the best/most practical way of improving them. He started hacking basic-based computer games at the age of 9, and has been working with computers for the past 25 years in Spain, Germany, and the US (half that time at Akamai helping the largest Websites on the Internet run faster and more secure). View Javier Garza's full profile page. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Early Release Ebook $21.99 Formats: ePub, Mobi, PDF Pre-Order Print: $24.99 February 2017 (est.)