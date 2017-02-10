Robust Shell Scripting

Doing any kind of serious work on a UNIX or Linux system requires a confident understanding of shell scripting. Unfortunately, many people fear the command line and just don't know where to start.



Designed for developers and system administrators with basic UNIX or Linux skills, this course gives you the fundamentals and then moves you beyond them, teaching you how to write production-level scripts with the POSIX shell. Master the POSIX shell, learn how it works, and know why it works

Understand the UNIX Toolbox utilities

Learn the shell's syntax and its control structures

Discover the shell's built-in facilities such as variable, command, and arithmetic substitutions

See how the shell finds built-in commands, functions, and external commands

Understand and be able to use basic and extended regular expressions

Learn how to save time by hooking components together in pipelines Arnold Robbins is a professional software engineer who has worked with UNIX systems since 1980. The author of more than a dozen O'Reilly titles, including "Linux in a Nutshell", "Effective awk Programming", and the "Bash Pocket Reference", Arnold is a master communicator who holds a BA in Information Science from Yeshiva University and an MS in Computer and Information Science from Georgia Tech.