Applied Text Analysis with Python Enabling Language Aware Data Products with Machine Learning By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2016 Pages: 250 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. The programming landscape of natural language processing has changed dramatically in the past few years. Machine learning approaches now require mature tools like Python's scikit-learn to apply models to text at scale. This practical guide shows programmers and data scientists who have an intermediate-level understanding of Python and a basic understanding of machine learning and natural language processing how to become more proficient in these two exciting areas of data science. This book presents a concise, focused, and applied approach to text analysis with Python, and covers topics including text ingestion and wrangling, basic machine learning on text, classification for text analysis, entity resolution, and text visualization. Applied Text Analysis with Python will enable you to design and develop language-aware data products. You'll learn how and why machine learning algorithms make decisions about language to analyze text; how to ingest, wrangle, and preprocess language data; and how the three primary text analysis libraries in Python work in concert. Ultimately, this book will enable you to design and develop language-aware data products. Chapter 1 Language and Computation Chapter 2 Text Ingestion and Wrangling Chapter 3 Machine Learning on Text Chapter 4 Classification for Text Analysis Chapter 5 Clustering for Text Similarity Chapter 6 Basic context aware text analysis using NLTK Chapter 7 Text Visualization Chapter 8 Entity Resolution Chapter 9 Other tools for text analysis in Pytho Title: Applied Text Analysis with Python By: Benjamin Bengfort, Rebecca Bilbro, Tony Ojeda Publisher: O'Reilly Media

Benjamin Bengfort Benjamin Bengfort is a Data Scientist who lives inside the beltway but ignores politics (the normal business of DC) favoring technology instead. He is currently working to finish his PhD at the University of Maryland where he studies machine learning and distributed computing. His lab does have robots (though this field of study is not one he favors) and, much to his chagrin, they seem to constantly arm said robots with knives and tools; presumably to pursue culinary accolades. Having seen a robot attempt to slice a tomato, Benjamin prefers his own adventures in the kitchen where he specializes in fusion French and Guyanese cuisine as well as BBQ of all types. A professional programmer by trade, a Data Scientist by vocation, Benjamin's writing pursues a diverse range of subjects from Natural Language Processing, to Data Science with Python to analytics with Hadoop and Spark. Rebecca Bilbro Rebecca is a data scientist at the U.S. Department of Commerce Data Service. She specializes in data visualization for machine learning and has given several talks related to improving the model selection process with visualization. Tony Ojeda Tony is the founder of District Data Labs and focuses on applied analytics for business strategy. He has published a book on practical data science, and has experience with hands-on education and data science curricula.