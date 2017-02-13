Arduino Outputs

If you’ve got your prototype design approach down and have learned all about the types of input devices Arduino can work with, you’re ready to work with the output devices that will make your creations produce actions in the physical world. In this course, you’ll get an overview of everything from simple outputs (LEDs, buzzers) to the more complex (motors, speakers, and graphical displays). You’ll also learn how to wire them up and program them.
Understand how to work with relays, including high voltage relays
Learn to add movement with multiple motor types, pneumatic actuators, and hydraulic actuators
Discover how to wire up and control visual feedback devices like LEDs and OLEDs
Learn to create sound outputs using buzzers, speakers, MP3 and WAV files, and Midi devices
Marc De Vinck is the Dexter F. Baker Professor of Practice in Creativity at Lehigh University. Ametalsmith, illustrator, 3D modeler, teacher, and writer, Marc sits on the Advisory Council forthe New York Hall of Science Innovation Institute. He's authored many titles for O'Reilly and Make, including Arduino Prototyping Basics and MintDuino: Building an Arduino-Compatible Breadboard Microcontroller.
In 2012, Marc was challenged with both developing and teaching in the Masters of Engineering in Technical Entrepreneurship program at Lehigh University. Prior to this, he was director of product development at Make: magazine and a member of the Make: Technical Advisory board. He has written numerous posts and articles on do-it-yourself science and technology for Make:.Marc previously worked in fields as diverse as traditional metalsmith, illustrator, and 3D model maker. He thrives on the process of making and educating, with one of his greatest career accomplishments the implementation of Maker Faire's Learn to Solder program, which taught more than 10,000 people a lifelong skill.
Other interests include microcontrollers, open source hardware, and interactive art. When he’s not developing a new product in his studio – a rare occurrence – you can find him skiing, playing ice hockey, or sailing with his family.