If you've got your prototype design approach down and have learned all about the types of input devices Arduino can work with, you're ready to work with the output devices that will make your creations produce actions in the physical world. In this course, you'll get an overview of everything from simple outputs (LEDs, buzzers) to the more complex (motors, speakers, and graphical displays). You'll also learn how to wire them up and program them. Understand how to work with relays, including high voltage relays

Learn to add movement with multiple motor types, pneumatic actuators, and hydraulic actuators

Discover how to wire up and control visual feedback devices like LEDs and OLEDs

Learn to create sound outputs using buzzers, speakers, MP3 and WAV files, and Midi devices Marc De Vinck is the Dexter F. Baker Professor of Practice in Creativity at Lehigh University. Ametalsmith, illustrator, 3D modeler, teacher, and writer, Marc sits on the Advisory Council forthe New York Hall of Science Innovation Institute. He's authored many titles for O'Reilly and Make, including Arduino Prototyping Basics and MintDuino: Building an Arduino-Compatible Breadboard Microcontroller. Prototyping with Outputs Relays 06m 49s High Voltage Relays 05m 55s Prototyping Visual Feedback Standard LEDs 06m 58s Bi-Color LEDs 06m 30s RGB LEDs 07m 53s Smart LEDs 12m 35s 7 Segment Displays 07m 03s LED Bar Graph 11m 19s LCD Character Displays 06m 48s Graphical Displays 05m 34s OLEDs 04m 45s Meter Display 05m 24s Prototyping with Sound Playing A Tone 02m 14s Play Simple Music 02m 15s High Fidelity Audio 05m 18s MIDI 05m 58s Prototyping Movement Sliprings 02m 23s DC Motors 12m 23s Servo Basics 08m 57s Modifying Servos 12m 04s Stepper Motors 09m 03s Pneumatic & Hydraulic Tips 01m 32s Shape Memory Alloys 04m 00s Title: Arduino Outputs By: Marc de Vinck

Marc de Vinck In 2012, Marc was challenged with both developing and teaching in the Masters of Engineering in Technical Entrepreneurship program at Lehigh University. Prior to this, he was director of product development at Make: magazine and a member of the Make: Technical Advisory board. He has written numerous posts and articles on do-it-yourself science and technology for Make:.Marc previously worked in fields as diverse as traditional metalsmith, illustrator, and 3D model maker. He thrives on the process of making and educating, with one of his greatest career accomplishments the implementation of Maker Faire's Learn to Solder program, which taught more than 10,000 people a lifelong skill. Other interests include microcontrollers, open source hardware, and interactive art. When he's not developing a new product in his studio – a rare occurrence – you can find him skiing, playing ice hockey, or sailing with his family.