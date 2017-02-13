Arduino Outputs

Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Talking to and Controlling the Physical World
Talking to and Controlling the Physical World
By Marc de Vinck
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: February 2017
Run time: 2 hours 33 minutes

If you’ve got your prototype design approach down and have learned all about the types of input devices Arduino can work with, you’re ready to work with the output devices that will make your creations produce actions in the physical world. In this course, you’ll get an overview of everything from simple outputs (LEDs, buzzers) to the more complex (motors, speakers, and graphical displays). You’ll also learn how to wire them up and program them.

  • Understand how to work with relays, including high voltage relays
  • Learn to add movement with multiple motor types, pneumatic actuators, and hydraulic actuators
  • Discover how to wire up and control visual feedback devices like LEDs and OLEDs
  • Learn to create sound outputs using buzzers, speakers, MP3 and WAV files, and Midi devices

Marc De Vinck is the Dexter F. Baker Professor of Practice in Creativity at Lehigh University. Ametalsmith, illustrator, 3D modeler, teacher, and writer, Marc sits on the Advisory Council forthe New York Hall of Science Innovation Institute. He's authored many titles for O'Reilly and Make, including Arduino Prototyping Basics and MintDuino: Building an Arduino-Compatible Breadboard Microcontroller.

