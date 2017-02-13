Arduino Prototyping Techniques

You've created your first prototypes using the Arduino micro-controller, you understand how to input to it, output from it, and now you're ready for more. Maybe you even want to commercialize your prototype. This course transforms your Arduino prototypes from basic to advanced, presenting a new set of skills, techniques, and technologies you can use to make your prototypes more useful, robust, and perhaps... market ready.

Optimize projects with best practice bread boarding and wire management techniques

Build-in comms capability with LoRa radios, Xbees, Bluetooth LE, and cellular networks

Enable WiFi Internet access; connect to Cloud services; talk to iOS and Android phones

Measure time, store data to non-volatile memory, and read/write to SD cards

Discover flex PCBs, watch form factors, and other techniques for making wearables

Explore enclosure options like laser cut, 3D printed, and commercial enclosures

Get tips on avoiding regulatory problems and bringing a prototype to market

Marc De Vinck is the Dexter F. Baker Professor of Practice in Creativity at Lehigh University. A metalsmith, illustrator, 3D modeler, teacher, and writer, Marc sits on the Advisory Council for the New York Hall of Science Innovation Institute. He's the author of multiple O'Reilly titles, including his comprehensive series covering all aspects of the Arduino electronics prototyping platform.