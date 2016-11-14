PostgreSQL: Up and Running, 3rd Edition
A Practical Guide to the Advanced Open Source Database
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: November 2017
Pages: 314
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Thinking of migrating to PostgreSQL? This clear, fast-paced introduction helps you understand and use this open source database system. Not only will you learn about the enterprise class features in versions 9.5 to 10, you’ll also discover that PostgeSQL is more than a database system—it’s an impressive application platform as well.
With examples throughout, this book shows you how to achieve tasks that are difficult or impossible in other databases. This third edition covers new features, such as ANSI-SQL constructs found only in proprietary databases until now: foreign data wrapper (FDW) enhancements; new full text functions and operator syntax introduced in version 9.6; XML constructs new in version 10; query parallelization features introduced in 9.6 and enhanced in 10; built-in logical replication introduced in Version 10.e.
If you’re a current PostgreSQL user, you’ll pick up gems you may have missed before.
- Learn basic administration tasks such as role management, database creation, backup, and restore
- Apply the psql command-line utility and the pgAdmin graphical administration tool
- Explore PostgreSQL tables, constraints, and indexes
- Learn powerful SQL constructs not generally found in other databases
- Use several different languages to write database functions
- Tune your queries to run as fast as your hardware will allow
- Query external and variegated data sources with foreign data wrappers
- Learn how to use built-in replication to replicate data
Table of Contents
-
Preface
-
Chapter 1 The Basics
-
Chapter 2 Database Administration
-
Chapter 3 PSQL
-
Chapter 4 PgAdmin III – Graphical GUI
-
Chapter 5 Data Types and other objects
-
Chapter 6 Tables, Constraints, and Indexes
-
Chapter 7 SQL the PostgreSQL way
-
Chapter 8 Writing Functions
-
Chapter 9 Query Performance Tuning
-
Chapter 10 Replication and External data