Digital content marketing affects the way consumers behave: better content marketing not only means better sales, but also a connection to the customer that’s different and more personal than ever before. Don’t just make great product, reach your customers, and sell it.
Powering Content is a playbook for both independent and corporate content hackers that walks you through the entire content production process—from discovery to distribution to reporting. You’ll learn the hacks that enable content powerhouses to thrive.
Chapter 1Welcome to the World of Content Marketing
Chapter 2Setting Content Goals
Chapter 3Designing Content Personas
Chapter 4Defining Your Channels
Chapter 5Crafting Themes, Voice and Tone
Chapter 6Finding Your Brand’s Aesthetic
Chapter 7Understanding Content Formats
Chapter 8The One About Formulas and Headlines
Chapter 9Optimizing The Content Experience with Design
Chapter 10Brainstorming Techniques
Chapter 11Scaling Content Like a Production Manager
Chapter 12Managing a Content Team
Chapter 13Content SEO
Chapter 14Securing Distribution
Title:
Powering Content
By:
Laura Busche
Publisher:
O'Reilly Media
Formats:
Print
Safari Books Online
Early Release Ebook
Print:
June 2017 (est.)
Early Release Ebook:
April 2017
Pages:
250 (est.)
Print ISBN:
978-1-4919-6374-6
| ISBN 10:
1-4919-6374-3
Early Release Ebook ISBN:
978-1-4919-6367-8
| ISBN 10:
1-4919-6367-0
Laura Busche
Laura Busche (@laurabusche) is the author of the Lean Branding book from O'Reilly Media and heads content strategy at Creative Market — an Autodesk company.
She earned a summa cum laude degree in Business Administration from American University in Washington DC, a Master of Arts in Design Management from the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), and is currently completing a doctoral degree in Consumer Psychology. The World Economic Forum invited Laura to join the Global Shapers community of young people changing the world. She has grown passionate about content marketing from working at Groupon, National Geographic, mentoring hundreds of startups for Colombia’s IT Ministry, and co-founding her own digital agency (www. ozonegroup.co).
Laura is also a regular contributor at Smashing Magazine, Sitepoint, Invision, and Canva’s Design School.