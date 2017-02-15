Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Building a Nonstop Content Marketing Machine
Building a Nonstop Content Marketing Machine
By Laura Busche
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: February 2017 (est.)
Pages: 250

Digital content marketing affects the way consumers behave: better content marketing not only means better sales, but also a connection to the customer that’s different and more personal than ever before. Don’t just make great product, reach your customers, and sell it.

Powering Content is a playbook for both independent and corporate content hackers that walks you through the entire content production process—from discovery to distribution to reporting. You’ll learn the hacks that enable content powerhouses to thrive.

