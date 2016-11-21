Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Build the Internet of Things with the Arduino IDE and Raspberry Pi
Larger Cover
Learning ESP8266
Build the Internet of Things with the Arduino IDE and Raspberry Pi
By Alasdair Allan
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 350

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

In just a few short years, everything you wear or carry will be smart and network-enabled. But why wait? Build your own Internet of Things at home with the fully programmable ESP8266 microcontroller with onboard WiFi. This hands-on guide shows you how.

You’ll learn not only how to build several network-enabled devices around the house, but also how to connect them together into your own cloud-based IoT network. If you some technical experience, author Alasdair Allan will get you started with the ESP8266 in the Arduino programming environment, and also teach you how to incorporate the Raspberry Pi into your ESP8266 projects with JavaScript and Node.js.

  • Build an internet-connected Amazon Dash-style button to trigger web services in the cloud and on your Raspberry Pi
  • Create a simple network of battery-powered sensors that log data internally and over the network to the Raspberry Pi
  • Monitor your refrigerator with ESP8266, a light sensor, and a series of temperature and humidity sensors
  • Build a camera system that can monitor your home, using Raspberry Pi camera modules and an off-the-shelf infrared sensor
  • Control real-world things by building a remote switch with a PowerSwitch Tail
  • Connect your things together and build a dashboard for your network with Node.js
  • Use the AWS IoT platform to scale your Internet of Things into a robust cloud-based network
  • Build a mesh network of sensors with the ESP8266 in “dual station” mode
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Pre-Order  Print:  $34.99
July 2017 (est.)
Safari Books Online - Read now >
 