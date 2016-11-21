Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning ESP8266 Build the Internet of Things with the Arduino IDE and Raspberry Pi By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 350 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. In just a few short years, everything you wear or carry will be smart and network-enabled. But why wait? Build your own Internet of Things at home with the fully programmable ESP8266 microcontroller with onboard WiFi. This hands-on guide shows you how. You’ll learn not only how to build several network-enabled devices around the house, but also how to connect them together into your own cloud-based IoT network. If you some technical experience, author Alasdair Allan will get you started with the ESP8266 in the Arduino programming environment, and also teach you how to incorporate the Raspberry Pi into your ESP8266 projects with JavaScript and Node.js. Build an internet-connected Amazon Dash-style button to trigger web services in the cloud and on your Raspberry Pi

Create a simple network of battery-powered sensors that log data internally and over the network to the Raspberry Pi

Monitor your refrigerator with ESP8266, a light sensor, and a series of temperature and humidity sensors

Build a camera system that can monitor your home, using Raspberry Pi camera modules and an off-the-shelf infrared sensor

Control real-world things by building a remote switch with a PowerSwitch Tail

Connect your things together and build a dashboard for your network with Node.js

Use the AWS IoT platform to scale your Internet of Things into a robust cloud-based network

Build a mesh network of sensors with the ESP8266 in "dual station" mode

Alasdair Allan is a Scientist, Author, Hacker and Tinkerer, and co-founder of a startup working on fixing the Internet of Things. He is the author of a number of books, and from time to time he also stands in front of cameras. He is a contributing editor for MAKE magazine, and a contributor to the O'Reilly Radar. A few years ago he caused a privacy scandal by uncovering that your iPhone was recording your location all the time. This caused several class action lawsuits and a U.S. Senate hearing. Several years on, he still isn't sure what to think about that. Alasdair is a former academic. As part of his work he built a distributed peer-to-peer network of telescopes which, acting autonomously, reactively scheduled observations of time-critical events. Notable successes included contributing to the detection of what--at the time--was the most distant object yet discovered.