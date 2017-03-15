Larger Cover Shaping the Future Leading in the 21st Century By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 (est.) Pages: 200 The context in which leaders must lead is rapidly changing, meaning that your leadership mindset and capabilities must evolve just as quickly. With this practical book, you’ll discover why you lead, why others will want to follow you, and how to create a personal roadmap to leadership proficiency in today’s dynamic and complex environment. Author Eric McNulty, Director of Research at Harvard’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, presents a fresh way of looking at emerging leadership challenges and opportunities. He’ll help you understand why and how the application of classic leadership principles must evolve. Learn how to lead effectively in increasingly complex, fluid, and dynamic environments

Discover how to have significant positive impact in a variety of leadership situations

Use a new framework for understanding the contexts in which you must lead

