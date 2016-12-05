Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Practical Machine Learning with H2O Powerful, Scalable Techniques for Deep Learning and AI By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2016 Pages: 300 Machine learning has finally come of age. With H2O software, you can perform machine learning and data analysis using a simple open source framework that’s easy to use, has a wide range of OS and language support, and scales for big data. This hands-on guide teaches you how to use H20 with only minimal math and theory behind the learning algorithms. If you’re familiar with R or Python, know a bit of statistics, and have some experience manipulating data, author Darren Cook will take you through H2O basics and help you conduct machine-learning experiments on different sample data sets. You’ll explore several modern machine-learning techniques such as deep learning, random forests, unsupervised learning, and ensemble learning. Learn how to import, manipulate, and export data with H2O

Explore key machine-learning concepts, such as cross-validation and validation data sets

Work with three diverse data sets, including a regression, a multinomial classification, and a binomial classification

Use H2O to analyze each sample data set with four supervised machine-learning algorithms

Understand how cluster analysis and other unsupervised machine-learning algorithms work Chapter 1 Installation and Quick-Start Preparing to Install Install H2O with R (CRAN) Install H2O with Python (pip) Our First Learning Flow Summary Chapter 2 Data Import, Data Export Memory Requirements Preparing the Data Getting Data into H2O Data Manipulation Getting Data Out of H2O Summary Chapter 3 The Data Sets Data Set: Building Energy Efficiency Data Set: Handwritten Digits Data Set: Football Scores Summary Chapter 4 Common Model Parameters Supported Metrics The Essentials Effort Scoring and Validation Early Stopping Checkpoints Cross-Validation (aka k-folds) Data Weighting Sampling, Generalizing Regression Output Control Summary Chapter 5 Random Forest Decision Trees Random Forest Parameters Building Energy Efficiency: Default Random Forest Grid Search Building Energy Efficiency: Tuned Random Forest MNIST: Default Random Forest MNIST: Tuned Random Forest Football: Default Random Forest Football: Tuned Random Forest Summary Chapter 6 Gradient Boosting Machines Boosting The Good, the Bad, and… the Mysterious Parameters Building Energy Efficiency: Default GBM Building Energy Efficiency: Tuned GBM MNIST: Default GBM MNIST: Tuned GBM Football: Default GBM Football: Tuned GBM Summary Chapter 7 Linear Models GLM Parameters Building Energy Efficiency: Default GLM Building Energy Efficiency: Tuned GLM MNIST: Default GLM MNIST: Tuned GLM Football: Default GLM Football: Tuned GLM Summary Chapter 8 Deep Learning (Neural Nets) What Are Neural Nets? Parameters Building Energy Efficiency: Default Deep Learning Building Energy Efficiency: Tuned Deep Learning MNIST: Default Deep Learning MNIST: Tuned Deep Learning Football: Default Deep Learning Football: Tuned Deep Learning Summary Appendix: More Deep Learning Parameters Chapter 9 Unsupervised Learning K-Means Clustering Deep Learning Auto-Encoder Principal Component Analysis GLRM Missing Data Summary Chapter 10 Everything Else Staying on Top of and Poking into Things Installing the Latest Version Running from the Command Line Clusters Spark / Sparkling Water Naive Bayes Ensembles Summary Chapter 11 Epilogue: Didn’t They All Do Well! Building Energy Results MNIST Results Football Data How Low Can You Go? Summary Title: Practical Machine Learning with H2O By: Darren Cook Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ebook

Safari Books Online

Early Release Ebook Print: Ebook: Pages: 300 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-6460-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6460-X Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-6454-5 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6454-5 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-6453-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6453-7 Darren Cook Darren Cook has over 20 years of experience as a software developer, data analyst, and technical director, working on everything from financial trading systems to NLP, data visualization tools, and PR websites for some of the world’s largest brands. He is skilled in a wide range of computer languages, including R, C++, PHP, JavaScript, and Python. He works at QQ Trend, a financial data analysis and data products company. View Darren Cook's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Practical Machine Learning with H2O is a crayfish, a small lobster-like crustacean found in freshwater habitats throughout the world. Alternate names include crawfish, crawdads, and mudbugs, depending on the region. There are over 500 species of crayfish, over half of which occur in North America. There is great variation in size, shape, and color across species. Crayfish are typically 3 to 4 inches in North America, while certain species in Australia grow to be a staggering 15 inches and can weigh as much as 8 pounds. Like crabs and other crustaceans, crayfish shed their hard outer shells periodically, eating them to recoup calcium. They are nocturnal creatures, possessing keen eyesight as well as the ability to move their eyes in different directions at once. Crayfish have eight pairs of legs, four of which are used for walking. The other legs are used for swimming backward, a maneuver that allows the crayfish to dart quickly through the water. Lost limbs can be regenerated, a capability that comes in handy during the competitive (and often aggressive) mating season. Crayfish are opportunistic omnivores who consume almost anything, including plants, clams, snails, insects, and dead organic matter. Their own predators include fish (they are widely regarded as a tackle box staple), otters, birds, and humans. More than 100 million pounds of crawfish are produced each year in Louisiana, where it was adopted as the state's official crustacean in 1983. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Treasury of Animal Illustrations by Dover. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono. Table of Contents Product Details About the Author Colophon Recommended for You Related Content Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $33.99 Formats: DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF Print & Ebook: $43.99 Print: $39.99