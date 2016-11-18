Learning FPGAs

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
Learn how to design digital circuits with FPGAs, the devices that reconfigure themselves to become the very hardware circuits you program. In this concise ebook, author Justin Rajewski teaches you hands-on how to create your first FPGA project.
While FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) and microcontrollers such as Arduino and Raspberry Pi are often compared, FPGAs are ideal for projects that can be broken down into parallel stages, need to operate at high speeds with low latency, or need custom logic not otherwise available. If you understand the basics of electricity as well as binary, hexadecimal, and decimal number systems, you’re ready to start your journey toward digital hardware mastery.
Learn how hardware designs are broken into modules, comparable to functions in a software program
Set up your environment by installing Xilinx ISE and the Mojo IDE
Create digital hardware designs without needing to know exactly how they’ll be implemented by the FPGA
Build your project with Lucid, a dataflow programming language similar with syntax similar to C/C++ and Java
Use the Mojo IDE to load your finished design into the FPGA
Chapter 1Introduction
Chapter 2Combinational Logic
Chapter 3Sequential Logic
Chapter 4Seven Segment LED Displays and Finite State Machines
Justin Rajewski first got started with FPGAs over a summer internship with Northrop Grumman before his senior year of high school. Before this, a SparkFun blog post had piqued his interested in FPGAs, but he was frustrated with the lack of information available for beginners. After a few summers working with FPGAs as an intern, and some formal classes at Stanford University, Justin created the Mojo, an FPGA development board targeted specifically for beginners. He then launched a hugely successful Kickstarter for the Mojo. Justin continued to work on the Mojo and has even gone so far as to create an IDE with a new beginner-friendly language, Lucid.
