Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Digital Design for Beginners with Mojo and Lucid HDL
Larger Cover
Learning FPGAs
Digital Design for Beginners with Mojo and Lucid HDL
By Justin Rajewski
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 200

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Learn how to design digital circuits with FPGAs, the devices that reconfigure themselves to become the very hardware circuits you program. In this concise ebook, author Justin Rajewski teaches you hands-on how to create your first FPGA project.

While FPGAs (Field Programmable Gate Arrays) and microcontrollers such as Arduino and Raspberry Pi are often compared, FPGAs are ideal for projects that can be broken down into parallel stages, need to operate at high speeds with low latency, or need custom logic not otherwise available. If you understand the basics of electricity as well as binary, hexadecimal, and decimal number systems, you’re ready to start your journey toward digital hardware mastery.

  • Learn how hardware designs are broken into modules, comparable to functions in a software program
  • Set up your environment by installing Xilinx ISE and the Mojo IDE
  • Create digital hardware designs without needing to know exactly how they’ll be implemented by the FPGA
  • Build your project with Lucid, a dataflow programming language similar with syntax similar to C/C++ and Java
  • Use the Mojo IDE to load your finished design into the FPGA
Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews

REVIEW SNAPSHOT®

by PowerReviews
oreillyLearning FPGAs
 
2.0

(based on 1 review)

Ratings Distribution

  • 5 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 4 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 3 Stars

     

    (0)

  • 2 Stars

     

    (1)

  • 1 Stars

     

    (0)

Reviewed by 1 customer

Displaying review 1

Back to top

11/28/2016

(0 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

 
2.0

I would not buy this again

By R.

from Germany

Pros

    Cons

    • Not comprehensive enough

    Best Uses

      Comments about oreilly Learning FPGAs:

      I won't buy this book again. Sadly the author concentrates on just a single product. This book should be named 'Learn how to use the Mojo' and not FPGA in general. For example the old symbols for gates are used, Lucid instead of Verilog or VHDL.
      For customers that would like to learn how to use the Mojo it might be a good book but it's not really a book about FGPAs.

      Bottom Line No, I would not recommend this to a friend

      (0 of 2 customers found this review helpful)

      Was this review helpful? Yes / No

       - You may also flag this review

      Displaying review 1

      Back to top

      		  
      Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
      Buying Options
      Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
      Pre-Order  Print:  $29.99
      April 2017 (est.)
       