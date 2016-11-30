Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Production-Ready Microservices Building Standardized Systems Across an Engineering Organization By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 172 One of the biggest challenges for organizations that have adopted microservice architecture is the lack of architectural, operational, and organizational standardization. After splitting a monolithic application or building a microservice ecosystem from scratch, many engineers are left wondering what’s next. In this practical book, author Susan Fowler presents a set of microservice standards in depth, drawing from her experience standardizing over a thousand microservices at Uber. You’ll learn how to design microservices that are stable, reliable, scalable, fault tolerant, performant, monitored, documented, and prepared for any catastrophe. Explore production-readiness standards, including: Stability and Reliability: develop, deploy, introduce, and deprecate microservices; protect against dependency failures

develop, deploy, introduce, and deprecate microservices; protect against dependency failures Scalability and Performance: learn essential components for achieving greater microservice efficiency

learn essential components for achieving greater microservice efficiency Fault Tolerance and Catastrophe Preparedness: ensure availability by actively pushing microservices to fail in real time

ensure availability by actively pushing microservices to fail in real time Monitoring: learn how to monitor, log, and display key metrics; establish alerting and on-call procedures

learn how to monitor, log, and display key metrics; establish alerting and on-call procedures Documentation and Understanding: mitigate tradeoffs that come with microservice adoption, including organizational sprawl and technical debt Chapter 1 Microservices From Monoliths to Microservices Microservice Architecture The Microservice Ecosystem Organizational Challenges Chapter 2 Production-Readiness The Challenges of Microservice Standardization Availability: The Goal of Standardization Production-Readiness Standards Implementing Production-Readiness Chapter 3 Stability and Reliability Principles of Building Stable and Reliable Microservices The Development Cycle The Deployment Pipeline Dependencies Routing and Discovery Deprecation and Decommissioning Evaluate Your Microservice Chapter 4 Scalability and Performance Principles of Microservice Scalability and Performance Knowing the Growth Scale Efficient Use of Resources Resource Awareness Capacity Planning Dependency Scaling Traffic Management Task Handling and Processing Scalable Data Storage Evaluate Your Microservice Chapter 5 Fault Tolerance and Catastrophe-Preparedness Principles of Building Fault-Tolerant Microservices Avoiding Single Points of Failure Catastrophes and Failure Scenarios Resiliency Testing Failure Detection and Remediation Incidents and Outages Evaluate Your Microservice Chapter 6 Monitoring Principles of Microservice Monitoring Key Metrics Logging Dashboards Alerting On-Call Rotations Evaluate Your Microservice Chapter 7 Documentation and Understanding Principles of Microservice Documentation and Understanding Microservice Documentation Microservice Understanding Evaluate Your Microservice Appendix Production-Readiness Checklist A Production-Ready Service Is Stable and Reliable A Production-Ready Service Is Scalable and Performant A Production-Ready Service Is Fault Tolerant and Prepared for Any Catastrophe A Production-Ready Service Is Properly Monitored A Production-Ready Service Is Documented and Understood Appendix Evaluate Your Microservice Stability and Reliability Scalability and Performance Fault Tolerance and Catastrophe-Preparedness Monitoring Documentation and Understanding Title: Production-Ready Microservices By: Susan J. Fowler Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Susan J. Fowler Susan Fowler is a Site Reliability Engineer at Uber Technologies, where she splits her time between running a production-readiness initiative across all Uber microservices and embedding within business-critical teams to bring their services to a production-ready state. She worked on application platforms and infrastructure at several small startups before joining Uber, and, before that, studied particle physics at Penn, where she searched for supersymmetry and designed hardware for the ATLAS and CMS detectors. View Susan J. Fowler's full profile page. Colophon The animals on the cover of Production-Ready Microservices are leafcutter bees (of the genus Megachile). There are over 1,500 species of this insect, which is widespread throughout the world. One species from Indonesia, Megachile pluto, is thought to be the largest bee in the world: individuals can be up to 0.9–1.5 inches long. Leafcutter bees gain their name from the female's common activity of cutting neat semicircles from the edges of leaves. She then carries these disc-shaped leaf pieces to her nest, which can be built in various places such as ready-made hollows, burrows in the ground, or rotting wood that the bee can bore into. Nests are between 4–8 inches long, cylindrical, and lined with leaf pieces in an overlapping pattern. These insects do not live in colonies, though it's possible for individuals to nest near each other. The females arrange their nests in separate cells (building from the inside out) and lay one egg within each, along with a regurgitated pollen-and-nectar ball for the larva to eat. It is theorized that the leaves keep the larva's food from drying out until it can be eaten. Adult bees also feed on nectar and pollen, and are very efficient pollinators due to their vigorous swimming-like motion while inside flowers (which shakes a great deal of pollen loose and coats the long hairs on the insect's abdomen). Females often need to take 10–15 trips to provision an individual nest cell, further increasing their effectiveness in cross-pollination. Thus, these bees are welcome inhabitants in many gardens and farms; artificial nesting boxes or tubes can be placed to attract them. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Lydekker's Royal Natural History.

