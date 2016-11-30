Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Building Standardized Systems Across an Engineering Organization
Production-Ready Microservices
By Susan J. Fowler
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 172

One of the biggest challenges for organizations that have adopted microservice architecture is the lack of architectural, operational, and organizational standardization. After splitting a monolithic application or building a microservice ecosystem from scratch, many engineers are left wondering what’s next. In this practical book, author Susan Fowler presents a set of microservice standards in depth, drawing from her experience standardizing over a thousand microservices at Uber. You’ll learn how to design microservices that are stable, reliable, scalable, fault tolerant, performant, monitored, documented, and prepared for any catastrophe.

Explore production-readiness standards, including:

  • Stability and Reliability: develop, deploy, introduce, and deprecate microservices; protect against dependency failures
  • Scalability and Performance: learn essential components for achieving greater microservice efficiency
  • Fault Tolerance and Catastrophe Preparedness: ensure availability by actively pushing microservices to fail in real time
  • Monitoring: learn how to monitor, log, and display key metrics; establish alerting and on-call procedures
  • Documentation and Understanding: mitigate tradeoffs that come with microservice adoption, including organizational sprawl and technical debt
11/25/2016

Well written insights for working with microservices

By inkel

from Buenos Aires, Argentina

About Me Developer

Verified Buyer

Pros

  • Concise
  • Easy to understand
  • Well-written

Cons

    Best Uses

    • Intermediate

    Comments about oreilly Production-Ready Microservices:

    I wasn't expecting much about this book, as I was bitten by other books that were mostly a compilation of things you could find in the web. This book, however, gave me a different impression: it feels written by someone with enough experience in working with microservices and the concepts are very well explained and with enough context not to feel like something is missing. I'm looking forward to the final edition of the book,

    Bottom Line Yes, I would recommend this to a friend

