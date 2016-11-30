Production-Ready Microservices

|
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 172
|
One of the biggest challenges for organizations that have adopted microservice architecture is the lack of architectural, operational, and organizational standardization. After splitting a monolithic application or building a microservice ecosystem from scratch, many engineers are left wondering what’s next. In this practical book, author Susan Fowler presents a set of microservice standards in depth, drawing from her experience standardizing over a thousand microservices at Uber. You’ll learn how to design microservices that are stable, reliable, scalable, fault tolerant, performant, monitored, documented, and prepared for any catastrophe.
Explore production-readiness standards, including:
-
Stability and Reliability: develop, deploy, introduce, and deprecate microservices; protect against dependency failures
-
Scalability and Performance: learn essential components for achieving greater microservice efficiency
-
Fault Tolerance and Catastrophe Preparedness: ensure availability by actively pushing microservices to fail in real time
-
Monitoring: learn how to monitor, log, and display key metrics; establish alerting and on-call procedures
-
Documentation and Understanding: mitigate tradeoffs that come with microservice adoption, including organizational sprawl and technical debt
Chapter 1Microservices
From Monoliths to Microservices
Microservice Architecture
The Microservice Ecosystem
Organizational Challenges
Chapter 2Production-Readiness
The Challenges of Microservice Standardization
Availability: The Goal of Standardization
Production-Readiness Standards
Implementing Production-Readiness
Chapter 3Stability and Reliability
Principles of Building Stable and Reliable Microservices
The Development Cycle
The Deployment Pipeline
Dependencies
Routing and Discovery
Deprecation and Decommissioning
Evaluate Your Microservice
Chapter 4Scalability and Performance
Principles of Microservice Scalability and Performance
Knowing the Growth Scale
Efficient Use of Resources
Resource Awareness
Capacity Planning
Dependency Scaling
Traffic Management
Task Handling and Processing
Scalable Data Storage
Evaluate Your Microservice
Chapter 5Fault Tolerance and Catastrophe-Preparedness
Principles of Building Fault-Tolerant Microservices
Avoiding Single Points of Failure
Catastrophes and Failure Scenarios
Resiliency Testing
Failure Detection and Remediation
Incidents and Outages
Evaluate Your Microservice
Chapter 6Monitoring
Principles of Microservice Monitoring
Key Metrics
Logging
Dashboards
Alerting
On-Call Rotations
Evaluate Your Microservice
Chapter 7Documentation and Understanding
Principles of Microservice Documentation and Understanding
Microservice Documentation
Microservice Understanding
Evaluate Your Microservice
Appendix Production-Readiness Checklist
A Production-Ready Service Is Stable and Reliable
A Production-Ready Service Is Scalable and Performant
A Production-Ready Service Is Fault Tolerant and Prepared for Any Catastrophe
A Production-Ready Service Is Properly Monitored
A Production-Ready Service Is Documented and Understood
Appendix Evaluate Your Microservice
Stability and Reliability
Scalability and Performance
Fault Tolerance and Catastrophe-Preparedness
Monitoring
Documentation and Understanding
- Title:
- Production-Ready Microservices
- By:
- Susan J. Fowler
- Publisher:
- O'Reilly Media
- Formats:
-
- Print
- Ebook
- Safari Books Online
- Print:
- December 2016
- Ebook:
- November 2016
- Pages:
- 172
- Print ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-6597-9
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-6597-5
- Ebook ISBN:
- 978-1-4919-6591-7
- | ISBN 10:
- 1-4919-6591-6
-
Susan J. Fowler
Susan Fowler is a Site Reliability Engineer at Uber Technologies, where she splits her time between running a production-readiness initiative across all Uber microservices and embedding within business-critical teams to bring their services to a production-ready state. She worked on application platforms and infrastructure at several small startups before joining Uber, and, before that, studied particle physics at Penn, where she searched for supersymmetry and designed hardware for the ATLAS and CMS detectors.
View Susan J. Fowler's full profile page.
Colophon
The animals on the cover of Production-Ready Microservices are leafcutter bees (of the genus Megachile). There are over 1,500 species of this insect, which is widespread throughout the world. One species from Indonesia, Megachile pluto, is thought to be the largest bee in the world: individuals can be up to 0.9–1.5 inches long.
Leafcutter bees gain their name from the female's common activity of cutting neat semicircles from the edges of leaves. She then carries these disc-shaped leaf pieces to her nest, which can be built in various places such as ready-made hollows, burrows in the ground, or rotting wood that the bee can bore into. Nests are between 4–8 inches long, cylindrical, and lined with leaf pieces in an overlapping pattern. These insects do not live in colonies, though it's possible for individuals to nest near each other.
The females arrange their nests in separate cells (building from the inside out) and lay one egg within each, along with a regurgitated pollen-and-nectar ball for the larva to eat. It is theorized that the leaves keep the larva's food from drying out until it can be eaten.
Adult bees also feed on nectar and pollen, and are very efficient pollinators due to their vigorous swimming-like motion while inside flowers (which shakes a great deal of pollen loose and coats the long hairs on the insect's abdomen). Females often need to take 10–15 trips to provision an individual nest cell, further increasing their effectiveness in cross-pollination. Thus, these bees are welcome inhabitants in many gardens and farms; artificial nesting boxes or tubes can be placed to attract them.
Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com .
The cover image is from Lydekker's Royal Natural History.
|
|
Table of Contents
|
Product Details
|
About the Author
|
Colophon
|
|
|
|
|
Recommended for You
|
|
Customer Reviews
11/25/2016
(1 of 2 customers found this review helpful)
4.0
Well written insights for working with microservices
By inkel
from Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Concise
- Easy to understand
- Well-written
|
|