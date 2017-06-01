Head First Data Analysis, 2nd Edition
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 500
What will you learn from this book?
There’s a whole world of data out there, and it’s your job to make sense of it all. Where to begin? This hands-on book will help you collect and organize your data, sort the distractions from the truth, find meaningful patterns, draw conclusions, predict the future, and display findings to others. Whether you're a product developer researching markets, a marketing manager gauging the effectiveness of a campaign, or a lone entrepreneur responsible for an array of data-intensive functions, this fully revised edition is a complete learning experience for wrangling data into the most useful tool in your toolbox.
Why does this book look so different?
Based on the latest research in cognitive science and learning theory, Head First Data Analysis uses a visually rich format to engage your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep. Why waste your time struggling with new concepts? This multi-sensory learning experience is designed for the way your brain really works.