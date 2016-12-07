Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning Swift 3 Building Apps for OSX, iOS, and Beyond By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: December 2016 Pages: 450 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Dive into Swift 3, the latest version of Apple’s easy-to-use programming language for macOS, iOS, watchOS, and tvOS. With this practical guide, you’ll quickly get up to speed on language basics and then use Swift to build three complete apps, all tightly linked together: an iOS note-taking app, its OS X counterpart that uses iCloud to sync data, and an app for the Apple Watch that makes the user’s data available at a moment’s notice. You’ll learn not only how to write code in Swift, but also why Swift works the way that it does, and how to build upon its foundations. Then you’ll explore Swift in the wider world, including open-source frameworks that your apps can use, how to use app extensions make your app play nice with other apps, and how to take Swift beyond Apple’s domain with open-source Swift tools. Chapter 1 Getting Started Chapter 2 The Basics of Swift Chapter 3 Swift for Object-Oriented App Development Chapter 4 Setting Up the OS X Notes App Chapter 5 Working with Documents on OS X Chapter 6 User Interfaces and iCloud Chapter 7 Setting Up the iOS Notes App Chapter 8 Working with Files in iCloud Chapter 9 Working with Documents on iOS Chapter 10 Working with Files and File Types Chapter 11 Images and Deletion Chapter 12 Supporting the iOS Ecosystem Chapter 13 Extending iOS Apps Chapter 14 Multimedia, Contacts, Location, and Notifications Chapter 15 Polishing the iOS App Chapter 16 Building a watchOS App Chapter 17 Code Quality and Distribution Title: Learning Swift 3 By: Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Paris Buttfield-Addison Paris Buttfield-Addison is a producer and co-founder at Secret Lab, a mobile development studio based in beautiful Hobart, Australia. Secret Lab builds games for mobile devices, and primarily for children, such as the AIMIA winning (2014) ABC Play School apps for iPad. Paris formerly worked with Meebo (which was acquired by Google) as mobile product manager. He has a BA in History, and a PhD in Computing/HCI, and has written nearly a dozen technical, game design, and mobile development books, mostly for O'Reilly Media. Paris can be found on Twitter @parisba. He still thinks digital watches are a pretty neat idea. For more info visit Secret Lab or paris.id.au. View Paris Buttfield-Addison's full profile page. Jon Manning Jon Manning is a world renown iOS development trainer and writer, game designer and mobile software engineering wizard. He has co-authored two books on mobile development and enjoys re-implementing such things as OpenGL and the Objective-C runtime (in his spare time). Jon is also a researcher in Human-Computer Interaction working towards a PhD. View Jon Manning's full profile page. Tim Nugent Tim Nugent pretends to be a mobile app developer, game designer, PhD student, and now he even pretends to be an author. When he isn't busy avoiding being found out as a fraud, he spends most of his time designing and creating little apps and games he won't let anyone see. Tim spent a disproportionately long time writing this tiny little bio, most of which was spent trying to stick a witty sci-fi reference in, before he simply gave up. Tim can be found as @The_McJones on Twitter. View Tim Nugent's full profile page.