Building Apps for macOS, iOS, and Beyond
Learning Swift, 2nd Edition
Building Apps for macOS, iOS, and Beyond
By Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Pages: 516

Get valuable hands-on experience with Swift 3, the latest version of Apple’s programming language. With this practical guide, skilled programmers with little or no knowledge of Apple development will learn how to code with Swift 3 by developing three complete, tightly linked versions of the Notes application for the OS X, iOS, and watchOS platforms.

In the process, you’ll learn Swift’s fundamentals, including its syntax and features, along with the basics of the Cocoa, CocoaTouch, and WatchKit frameworks. This book teaches you how to use common design patterns for Swift, how to structure an application for Apple’s platforms, and how to submit working apps to the App Store.

Divided into four distinct parts, this book includes:

  • Swift 2 basics: Learn Swift’s basic building blocks and features for object-oriented development
  • OS X app development: Set up the document model, build out features, and sync data with iCloud
  • iOS app development: Use multimedia, contacts, location, notifications, and iCloud files to build a fully featured iOS Notes app
  • Advanced app extensions: Build an Apple Watch app, and learn how to debug, monitor, and test all three of your Swift apps
