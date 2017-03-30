Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Learning Swift, 2nd Edition Building Apps for macOS, iOS, and Beyond By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 516 Get valuable hands-on experience with Swift 3, the latest version of Apple’s programming language. With this practical guide, skilled programmers with little or no knowledge of Apple development will learn how to code with Swift 3 by developing three complete, tightly linked versions of the Notes application for the OS X, iOS, and watchOS platforms. In the process, you’ll learn Swift’s fundamentals, including its syntax and features, along with the basics of the Cocoa, CocoaTouch, and WatchKit frameworks. This book teaches you how to use common design patterns for Swift, how to structure an application for Apple’s platforms, and how to submit working apps to the App Store. Divided into four distinct parts, this book includes: Swift 2 basics: Learn Swift’s basic building blocks and features for object-oriented development

Learn Swift’s basic building blocks and features for object-oriented development OS X app development: Set up the document model, build out features, and sync data with iCloud

Set up the document model, build out features, and sync data with iCloud iOS app development: Use multimedia, contacts, location, notifications, and iCloud files to build a fully featured iOS Notes app

Use multimedia, contacts, location, notifications, and iCloud files to build a fully featured iOS Notes app Advanced app extensions: Build an Apple Watch app, and learn how to debug, monitor, and test all three of your Swift apps Swift Basics Chapter 1 Getting Started The Apple Developer Program Creating Your First Project with Xcode Developing a Simple Swift Application Using the iOS Simulator Conclusion Chapter 2 The Basics of Swift The Swift Programming Language Playgrounds Comments Variables and Constants Operators Control Flow Types Functions and Closures Making Your Code Swifty Conclusion Chapter 3 Swift for Object-Oriented App Development Classes and Objects Structures Modules The Swift Standard Library, Foundation, Cocoa, and Cocoa Touch Swift Package Manager Data Error Handling Memory Management Design Patterns in Cocoa and Cocoa Touch Structuring an App Conclusion A macOS App Chapter 4 Setting Up the macOS Notes App Designing the macOS Notes App Creating the macOS Project Defining a Document Type Adding the Icon Conclusion Chapter 5 Working with Documents on macOS The NSDocument Class Storing Data in the Document Storing Text A Basic UI Conclusion Chapter 6 User Interfaces and iCloud Updating the UI Document-Filetype-Extension UI Enhancing Attachments Adding Attachments via Drag-and-Drop Location iCloud The Basics of iCloud Conclusion An iOS App Chapter 7 Setting Up the iOS Notes App Designing the iOS Notes App Creating the iOS Project Enabling the iOS App for iCloud Defining a Document Type Conclusion Chapter 8 Working with Files in iCloud The App Sandbox iCloud Availability Creating the Document List View Controller Creating the Document Class Listing Documents Creating Documents Downloading from iCloud Deleting Documents Renaming Documents Conclusion Chapter 9 Working with Documents on iOS Adding a View to Display Notes Editing and Saving Documents Conclusion Chapter 10 Working with Files and File Types Setting Up the Interface for Attachments Listing Attachments Dealing with Conflicts Creating the Quick Look Thumbnail Conclusion Chapter 11 Images and Deletion Adding Attachments Adding Image Attachments Viewing Attachments Deleting Attachments Conclusion Chapter 12 Supporting the iOS Ecosystem Sharing with UIActivityController Handoffs Searchability Conclusion Chapter 13 Multimedia and Location Attachments Audio Attachments Video Attachments Location Attachment Conclusion Chapter 14 Polishing the iOS App Opening Links in SFSafariViewController Settings Undo Support Images with Filters Worldwide Apps Accessibility Splitscreen Multitasking Conclusion Extending Your Apps Chapter 15 Building a watchOS App Designing for the Watch Designing Our watchOS App Creating the watchOS Extension Conclusion Chapter 16 Code Quality and Distribution Debugging Instruments Testing Using Objective-C and Swift in the Same Project The App Store Conclusion Title: Learning Swift, 2nd Edition By: Paris Buttfield-Addison, Jon Manning, Tim Nugent Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Paris Buttfield-Addison Paris Buttfield-Addison is a producer and co-founder at Secret Lab, a mobile development studio based in beautiful Hobart, Australia. Secret Lab builds games for mobile devices, and primarily for children, such as the AIMIA winning (2014) ABC Play School apps for iPad. Paris formerly worked with Meebo (which was acquired by Google) as mobile product manager. He has a BA in History, and a PhD in Computing/HCI, and has written nearly a dozen technical, game design, and mobile development books, mostly for O'Reilly Media. Paris can be found on Twitter @parisba. He still thinks digital watches are a pretty neat idea. For more info visit Secret Lab or paris.id.au. View Paris Buttfield-Addison's full profile page. Jon Manning Jon Manning is a world renown iOS development trainer and writer, game designer and mobile software engineering wizard. He has co-authored two books on mobile development and enjoys re-implementing such things as OpenGL and the Objective-C runtime (in his spare time). Jon is also a researcher in Human-Computer Interaction working towards a PhD. View Jon Manning's full profile page. Tim Nugent Tim Nugent pretends to be a mobile app developer, game designer, PhD student, and now he even pretends to be an author. When he isn't busy avoiding being found out as a fraud, he spends most of his time designing and creating little apps and games he won't let anyone see. Tim spent a disproportionately long time writing this tiny little bio, most of which was spent trying to stick a witty sci-fi reference in, before he simply gave up. Tim can be found as @The_McJones on Twitter. View Tim Nugent's full profile page.