See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Avoiding the Zombie App
Larger Cover
Planning Successful Websites and Apps
Avoiding the Zombie App
By Jen Kramer, Heather O'Neill
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: August 2017 (est.)
Pages: 200

One in six IT projects today include major cost and schedule overruns, and anything that leads to a more successful outcome is certainly welcome. This practical book provides a roadmap to help project managers, UX/UI professionals, and front-end web developers prepare successful project outcomes for websites, applications, and other products.

Beginning with the end in mind, the authors walk you through the process of identifying business and user goals, creating useful personas, working through branding considerations, user testing best practices and analysis, and more. By following this guide, your next project will be planned for success.

Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $33.99
 (est.)
Pre-Order  Print:  $39.99
August 2017 (est.)
 