Preparing for CompTIA A+ - Exam 220-902 (2015 Objectives)

Holding the CompTIA A+ certification is an IT career builder. Why? Because it indicates to IT hiring managers worldwide that you have the knowledge needed to set up and operate the technologies commonly deployed in today's IT centers. Obtaining the A+ certification requires that you pass two exams: The CompTIA A+ 220-901 and the CompTIA A+ 220-902.



This course prepares you to pass the CompTIA A+ 220-902. It's taught by 25 year IT veteran Mark Long in a fun, friendly, step-by-step manner designed for the learner seeking the A+ certification for the first time and for existing A+ certification holders looking to re-certify.

Attain the knowledge you need to pass the CompTIA A+ 220-902 (2015 Objectives) exam

Learn the memorization techniques that make test-taking easier and less stressful

Discover what the CompTIA A+ certification means and why it's an IT career builder

Understand the basics of software security, networking, Windows OS administration, and more

Learn about cloud computing, virtualization, and how to secure mobile devices

Clear your pathway to A+ recertification by understanding the A+ 2015 objectives in detail

Mark Long is a long time contributor to O'Reilly Media having authored twelve book and video titles including CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 (2014 Objectives), Windows Presentation Foundation Basics, Learning Windows PowerShell, and Securing Windows Networks. He solves IT issues for numerous Fortune 500 companies as the head of his own consulting company. Mark holds the A+ certification and many others, including Microsoft's MCSE, MCDBA, and MCT.