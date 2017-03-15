Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Design Thinking Approach to Building Collaborative, Agile, and Innovative Organizations
People-Centered Process Design
By Dave King, Cynthia Owens
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017 (est.)
Pages: 200

The pace of work today makes process more important than ever. Yet, nearly all organizations struggle to create and maintain healthy and effective processes that support the business and help them achieve their goals. This practical book helps you find a foundation of agreed rules, as well as ways for people and teams to collaborate and navigate together.

Most of today’s leading process improvement practices were born in either the fires of manufacturing or the organizational tables of logistics. Practices like Six Sigma, Lean, and Total Quality Management (TQM) are dominant forces in the process world today and understandably so. What those traditional practices lack is an understanding of and focus on the people side of process. Today, more often than not, people are the root cause of processes that fail.

The future of work is highly collaborative, agile, and innovative. People-Centered Process Design provides a practical playbook with the knowledge, tools, and techniques your organization needs to execute process design or improvement projects without any previous design- or visual-thinking experience.

