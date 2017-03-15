Larger Cover People-Centered Process Design A Design Thinking Approach to Building Collaborative, Agile, and Innovative Organizations By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 (est.) Pages: 200 The pace of work today makes process more important than ever. Yet, nearly all organizations struggle to create and maintain healthy and effective processes that support the business and help them achieve their goals. This practical book helps you find a foundation of agreed rules, as well as ways for people and teams to collaborate and navigate together. Most of today’s leading process improvement practices were born in either the fires of manufacturing or the organizational tables of logistics. Practices like Six Sigma, Lean, and Total Quality Management (TQM) are dominant forces in the process world today and understandably so. What those traditional practices lack is an understanding of and focus on the people side of process. Today, more often than not, people are the root cause of processes that fail. The future of work is highly collaborative, agile, and innovative. People-Centered Process Design provides a practical playbook with the knowledge, tools, and techniques your organization needs to execute process design or improvement projects without any previous design- or visual-thinking experience. Title: People-Centered Process Design By: Dave King, Cynthia Owens Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online

Rough Cut

Early Release Ebook Print: Pages: 200 (est.) Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-6868-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6868-0 Rough Cut ISBN: 978-1-4919-6866-6 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6866-4 Early Release Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-6861-1 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-6861-3 Dave King Dave King is the General Manager of Europe at XPLANE. Dave has been with XPLANE since 2006 and has held the roles of director of interactive design and VP of client services. He works as a principal consultant on client programs ranging from strategic planning and process design, and from culture change to organizational transformation. Key clients include: ICANN, BP, Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG), Intel, and PayPal.



Prior to XPLANE, Dave worked in San Francisco from 1995-2005, where he held leadership roles at ad agencies, consultancies, and several tech start-ups. He has led the design and development of numerous products, services, and marketing campaigns for clients including HP, Yahoo!, Microsoft, RadioShack, and Nestlé. View Dave King's full profile page. Cynthia Owens Cynthia Owens is a Senior Consultant at XPLANE. She is an agile and innovative thinker with experience living and working in Asia for 20 years -- Tokyo, Hong Kong, Bangkok and Singapore -- and working for multinational companies in the U.S. -- New York, Washington D.C., Chicago and Portland. She spent 2 decades as a journalist and media executive for The Wall Street Journal, ABC News and CNBC Asia. Since 2007, Cynthia has worked to help multinational companies create solutions that achieve their goals. View Cynthia Owens's full profile page. Product Details About the Author Recommended for You Customer Reviews Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this? Ebook: $29.99 (est.) Pre-Order Print: $34.99 March 2017 (est.)