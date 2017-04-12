Larger Cover 2016–2017 Web Salary Survey Tools, Trends, What Pays (and What Doesn't) for Web Professionals By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 The speed of change in web development, in terms of favored tooling, techniques, and standards, allows for much innovation in a vibrant ecosystem of developers. It also presents challenges for those trying to keep up. What can you earn as a web developer today? How does the type of job, the language you use, or your geographic location affect your salary? Based on a survey of more than 2,000 developers, O’Reilly’s inaugural web salary survey provides valuable insight from respondents in 51 countries and all 50 US states. This survey, conducted in the spring of 2016, examines the current world of software development—and the careers that propel it—in great detail. In this report, you’ll learn: Salaries by country and by regions in the US, as well as by age, education, gender, and bargaining skills

The best and worst industries to work for in this field, and how company size determines salary amount

How web developer salaries are affected by job title, number of hours worked per week, and on-the-job activities

Respondents' choices of different languages, platforms, and tools, including clusters of related tools

John King John King is a data analyst at O'Reilly Media. Having previously worked on survey-based sociolinguistic research in the Republic of Georgia, he now runs surveys at O'Reilly, using the results not just for internal use but also to share his findings with the public. Andy Oram Andy Oram is an editor at O'Reilly Media. An employee of the company since 1992, Andy currently specializes in programming topics. His work for O'Reilly includes the first books ever published commercially in the United States on Linux, and the 2001 title Peer-to-Peer.