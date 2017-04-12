Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
2016–2017 Web Salary Survey
Tools, Trends, What Pays (and What Doesn't) for Web Professionals
By John King, Andy Oram
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017

The speed of change in web development, in terms of favored tooling, techniques, and standards, allows for much innovation in a vibrant ecosystem of developers. It also presents challenges for those trying to keep up. What can you earn as a web developer today? How does the type of job, the language you use, or your geographic location affect your salary?

Based on a survey of more than 2,000 developers, O’Reilly’s inaugural web salary survey provides valuable insight from respondents in 51 countries and all 50 US states. This survey, conducted in the spring of 2016, examines the current world of software development—and the careers that propel it—in great detail.

In this report, you’ll learn:

  • Salaries by country and by regions in the US, as well as by age, education, gender, and bargaining skills
  • The best and worst industries to work for in this field, and how company size determines salary amount
  • How web developer salaries are affected by job title, number of hours worked per week, and on-the-job activities
  • Respondents’ choices of different languages, platforms, and tools, including clusters of related tools
