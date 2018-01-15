PHP Pocket Reference, 3rd Edition
PHP in your pocket
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 200
Updated to cover PHP 7, the third edition of this compact reference is the perfect toolbox full of need-to-know information for experienced PHP programmers. Author Davey Shafik provides a complete revision to this reference guide to cover milestones PHP has made in the last decade, including everything from modernizations with PHP 5.x to incredible speed and performance improvements with PHP 7 and beyond.
In addition to the focus on PHP 7, this new edition also covers the differences from PHP 5.6, the last version of PHP 5 currently supported.
- Get need-to-know answers on PHP syntax from arrays and loops to scalar types and variables
- Make the most of modern PHP with new sections on PSR Standards, Composer, Web Requests, and more
- Find answers on the job quickly with a quick-lookup index
- Use installation appendices for Mac, Windows, and Linux users