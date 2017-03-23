Architecting Modern Data Platforms
A Guide to Enterprise Hadoop at Scale
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2018
Pages: 350
This practical book provides a comprehensive guide on how to make enterprise Hadoop integration successful. You’ll learn how to build a Hadoop infrastructure, architect an enterprise Hadoop platform, and even take Hadoop to the cloud.
Ideal for engineers, technical and enterprise architects, and technical leads, this guide includes lots of practical examples that can be easily comprehended by technical architects, and put into practice by an engineer, developer, and/or cluster operator.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Clusters
Chapter 2 Compute and Storage
Chapter 3 Network
Chapter 4 Organizational Considerations
Chapter 5 Data Center Considerations
Chapter 6 Cluster Nodes Operating System
Chapter 7 Service Databases
Chapter 8 Hadoop Deployment
Chapter 9 Platform Validation Testing
Chapter 10 Integration
Chapter 11 Cluster Access
Chapter 12 High-Availability
Chapter 13 Backup & Disaster Recovery
Chapter 14 General Considerations
Chapter 15 How to build my security architecture in a Hadoop environment?
Chapter 16 How to build HA for my Hadoop Cloud environment
Chapter 17 How can I build an on-premise private cloud for Hadoop?
Chapter 18 How do I run Hadoop on public cloud infrastructure?
Chapter 19 Leveraging Cloud Storage
Chapter 20 How can I work with managed service providers?
Chapter 21 Automated Provisioning