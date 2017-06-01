Head First Go
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: February 2018
Pages: 450
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
Go represents an attempt to improve on some weaknesses of traditional compiled programming languages. It de-emphasizes or removes error-prone language structures like class inheritance and exception handling. It features great concurrency support and automatic memory management (garbage collection).
Existing Go books tend to be highly technical in nature, teaching all aspects of the language regardless of their relevance to beginners. This book, rather than talking about the features of Go in abstract terms, features simple, clear examples that demonstrate Go in action, and diagrams to explain difficult concepts.
This book will not only teach developers basic language features, it will get them comfortable consulting error output, documentation, and search engines to find solutions to problems. It will teach all the conventions and techniques that employers expect an entry-level Go developer to know.