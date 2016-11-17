Larger Cover Creating Narrative Games with Unity Build a Complete Narrative Game from Start to Finish Using the Unity Game Engine By Jon Manning Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Run time: 1 hour 22 minutes Narrative games revel in the mystery and excitement of their storylines. While this course won't teach you how to write a story, it will teach you ways to make your interactive stories more interesting and compelling.



The course takes you through the complete process of building a narrative game using nothing but Unity, some open source dialogue software, some free art and music from open source locations, and your own smarts. The course works best for those with a very basic understanding of the Unity game engine interface and C# programming. Gain hands-on experience building a complete narrative game with Unity software

Explore ways to create challenging interactive worlds and expressive characters

Learn how to create the conversations between characters that push the story forward

Discover how to source dazzling art and music for your game for free (or a very low cost)

Understand how to add audio, and use Yarn based branching dialog tools

Explore ways to create challenging interactive worlds and expressive characters

Learn how to create the conversations between characters that push the story forward

Discover how to source dazzling art and music for your game for free (or a very low cost)

Understand how to add audio, and use Yarn based branching dialog tools

Acquire experience in creating the clever gameplay that keeps gamers interested Jon Manning is a co-founder of Secret Lab, where he makes games and does research. He has written about a dozen technical books for O'Reilly Media, and wrote two games for ABC Australia's children's TV series Play School and one for Qantas Airways. He's currently working on Button Squid, a top-down puzzler for iOS, and is fond of making cool tools for rad devs. Introduction Introduction 01m 23s About The Author 00m 40s How To Access Your Working Files 01m 15s Designing For Narrative The Tools 04m 34s Creating The Project 02m 45s Creating The Basic Gameplay 06m 36s Creating The World Part 1 06m 03s Creating The World Part 2 04m 45s Creating The Dialogue UI 09m 58s Creating A Simple Dialogue 09m 52s Designing The Story 02m 00s Building The Story Part 1 07m 21s Building The Story Part 2 07m 27s Continuing To Build The Story Part 1 07m 36s Continuing To Build The Story Part 2 06m 08s Adding Audio 02m 38s Conclusion Wrap Up And Thank You 01m 05s

