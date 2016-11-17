Creating Narrative Games with Unity

Build a Complete Narrative Game from Start to Finish Using the Unity Game Engine
By Jon Manning
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Run time: 1 hour 22 minutes
Narrative games revel in the mystery and excitement of their storylines. While this course won't teach you how to write a story, it will teach you ways to make your interactive stories more interesting and compelling.
The course takes you through the complete process of building a narrative game using nothing but Unity, some open source dialogue software, some free art and music from open source locations, and your own smarts. The course works best for those with a very basic understanding of the Unity game engine interface and C# programming.
Gain hands-on experience building a complete narrative game with Unity software
Explore ways to create challenging interactive worlds and expressive characters
Learn how to create the conversations between characters that push the story forward
Discover how to source dazzling art and music for your game for free (or a very low cost)
Understand how to add audio, and use Yarn based branching dialog tools
Acquire experience in creating the clever gameplay that keeps gamers interested
Jon Manning is a co-founder of Secret Lab, where he makes games and does research. He has written about a dozen technical books for O'Reilly Media, and wrote two games for ABC Australia's children's TV series Play School and one for Qantas Airways. He's currently working on Button Squid, a top-down puzzler for iOS, and is fond of making cool tools for rad devs.