Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Dive Deep into Views, View Controllers, and Frameworks
Larger Cover
Programming iOS 10
Dive Deep into Views, View Controllers, and Frameworks
By Matt Neuburg
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Pages: 1090

If you’re grounded in the basics of Swift, Xcode, and the Cocoa framework, this book provides a structured explanation of all essential real-world iOS app components. Through deep exploration and copious code examples, you’ll learn how to create views, manipulate view controllers, and add features from iOS frameworks.

Stay up-to-date on iOS 10 innovations, such as property animators, force touch, speech recognition, and the User Notification framework, as well as Xcode 8 improvements for autolayout and asset catalogs. All example code (now rewritten in Swift 3) is available on GitHub for you to download, study, and run.

  • Create, arrange, draw, layer, and animate views that respond to touch
  • Use view controllers to manage multiple screens of interface
  • Master interface classes for scroll views, table views, text, popovers, split views, web views, and controls
  • Dive into frameworks for sound, video, maps, and sensors
  • Access user libraries: music, photos, contacts, and calendar
  • Explore additional topics, including files, networking, and threads

Want to brush up on the basics? Pick up iOS 10 Programming Fundamentals with Swift (978-1-491-97007-2) to learn about Swift, Xcode, and Cocoa. Together with Programming iOS 10, you’ll gain a solid, rigorous, and practical understanding of iOS 10 development.

Table of Contents
Product Details
About the Author
Colophon
Recommended for You
Related Content
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $46.99
Formats:  DAISY, ePub, Mobi, PDF
Print & Ebook:  $60.49
Print:  $54.99
Safari Books Online - Read now >
 