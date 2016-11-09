Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Programming iOS 10 Dive Deep into Views, View Controllers, and Frameworks By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Pages: 1090 If you’re grounded in the basics of Swift, Xcode, and the Cocoa framework, this book provides a structured explanation of all essential real-world iOS app components. Through deep exploration and copious code examples, you’ll learn how to create views, manipulate view controllers, and add features from iOS frameworks. Stay up-to-date on iOS 10 innovations, such as property animators, force touch, speech recognition, and the User Notification framework, as well as Xcode 8 improvements for autolayout and asset catalogs. All example code (now rewritten in Swift 3) is available on GitHub for you to download, study, and run. Create, arrange, draw, layer, and animate views that respond to touch

Use view controllers to manage multiple screens of interface

Master interface classes for scroll views, table views, text, popovers, split views, web views, and controls

Dive into frameworks for sound, video, maps, and sensors

Access user libraries: music, photos, contacts, and calendar

Explore additional topics, including files, networking, and threads Want to brush up on the basics? Pick up iOS 10 Programming Fundamentals with Swift (978-1-491-97007-2) to learn about Swift, Xcode, and Cocoa. Together with Programming iOS 10, you’ll gain a solid, rigorous, and practical understanding of iOS 10 development. Views Chapter 1 Views The Window Experimenting with Views Subview and Superview Visibility and Opacity Frame Bounds and Center Window Coordinates and Screen Coordinates Transform App Rotation Trait Collections and Size Classes Layout Configuring Layout in the Nib Nib Editor View Features Layout Events Chapter 2 Drawing Images and Image Views Graphics Contexts UIImage Drawing CGImage Drawing Snapshots CIFilter and CIImage Blur and Vibrancy Views Drawing a UIView Graphics Context Commands Points and Pixels Content Mode Chapter 3 Layers View and Layer Layers and Sublayers Drawing in a Layer Transforms Shadows, Borders, and Masks Layer Efficiency Layers and Key–Value Coding Chapter 4 Animation Drawing, Animation, and Threading Image View and Image Animation View Animation Implicit Layer Animation Core Animation Actions Emitter Layers CIFilter Transitions UIKit Dynamics Motion Effects Animation and Autolayout Chapter 5 Touches Touch Events and Views Receiving Touches Restricting Touches Interpreting Touches Gesture Recognizers 3D Touch Press Gesture Touch Delivery Hit-Testing Initial Touch Event Delivery Gesture Recognizer and View Touch Exclusion Logic Gesture Recognition Logic Touches and the Responder Chain Interface Chapter 6 View Controllers View Controller Responsibilities View Controller Hierarchy View Controller Creation How a View Controller Obtains Its View How Storyboards Work View Resizing View Controller Manual Layout Presented View Controller Tab Bar Controller Navigation Controller Custom Transition Page View Controller Container View Controllers Peek and Pop Storyboards View Controller Lifetime Events View Controller Memory Management State Restoration Chapter 7 Scroll Views Creating a Scroll View in Code Scroll View in a Nib Scrolling Zooming Scroll View Delegate Scroll View Touches Floating Scroll View Subviews Scroll View Performance Chapter 8 Table Views and Collection Views Table View Cells Table View Data Table View Sections Refreshing a Table View Variable Row Heights Table View Cell Selection Table View Scrolling and Layout Table View State Restoration Table View Searching Table View Editing Table View Menus Collection Views Collection View Classes Using a Collection View Custom Collection View Layouts Switching Layouts Collection Views and UIKit Dynamics Chapter 9 iPad Interface Popovers Split Views iPad Multitasking Chapter 10 Text Fonts and Font Descriptors Attributed Strings Labels Text Fields Text Views Text Kit Chapter 11 Web Views WKWebView Safari View Controller Developing Web View Content Chapter 12 Controls and Other Views UIActivityIndicatorView UIProgressView UIPickerView UISearchBar UIControl Bars Tint Color Appearance Proxy Chapter 13 Modal Dialogs Alerts and Action Sheets Quick Actions Local Notifications Today Extensions Activity Views Some Frameworks Chapter 14 Audio System Sounds Audio Session Audio Player Remote Control of Your Sound Playing Sound in the Background AVAudioEngine MIDI Playback Text to Speech Speech to Text Further Topics in Sound Chapter 15 Video AVPlayerViewController Introducing AV Foundation UIVideoEditorController Chapter 16 Music Library Music Library Authorization Exploring the Music Library Music Player MPVolumeView Playing Songs with AV Foundation Media Picker Chapter 17 Photo Library and Camera Browsing with UIImagePickerController Photos Framework Using the Camera Chapter 18 Contacts Contact Classes Fetching Contact Information Saving Contact Information Contact Sorting, Groups, and Containers Contacts Interface Chapter 19 Calendar Calendar Database Contents Calendar Database Changes Creating Calendars and Events Recurrence Fetching Events Reminders Proximity Alarms Calendar Interface Chapter 20 Maps Displaying a Map Annotations Overlays Map Kit and Current Location Communicating with the Maps App Geocoding, Searching, and Directions Chapter 21 Sensors Core Location Acceleration, Attitude, and Activity Final Topics Chapter 22 Persistent Storage The Sandbox User Defaults Simple Sharing and Previewing of Files Document Architecture iCloud XML SQLite Core Data Image File Formats Chapter 23 Basic Networking HTTP Requests On-Demand Resources In-App Purchases Chapter 24 Threads Main Thread Why Threading Is Hard Blocking the Main Thread Manual Threading Operation Grand Central Dispatch Threads and App Backgrounding Chapter 25 Undo Undo Manager Undo Interface Appendix Application Lifetime Events Application States App Delegate Events App Lifetime Scenarios Appendix Some Useful Utility Functions Launch Without Main Storyboard Core Graphics Initializers Center of a CGRect Adjust a CGSize Delayed Performance Dictionary of Views Constraint Issues Configure a Value Class at Point of Use Drawing Into an Image Context Finite Repetition of an Animation Remove Multiple Indexes From Array Appendix How Asynchronous Works Title: Programming iOS 10 By: Matt Neuburg Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 1090 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-7016-4 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7016-2 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-7010-2 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7010-3 Matt Neuburg Matt Neuburg started programming computers in 1968, when he was 14 years old, as a member of a literally underground high school club, which met once a week to do timesharing on a bank of PDP-10s by way of primitive teletype machines. He also occasionally used Princeton University's IBM-360/67, but gave it up in frustration when one day he dropped his punch cards. He majored in Greek at Swarthmore College, and received his Ph.D. from Cornell University in 1981, writing his doctoral dissertation (about Aeschylus) on a mainframe. He proceeded to teach Classical languages, literature, and culture at many well-known institutions of higher learning, most of which now disavow knowledge of his existence, and to publish numerous scholarly articles unlikely to interest anyone. Meanwhile he obtained an Apple IIc and became hopelessly hooked on computers again, migrating to a Macintosh in 1990. He wrote some educational and utility freeware, became an early regular contributor to the online journal TidBITS, and in 1995 left academe to edit MacTech Magazine. He is also the author of Frontier: The Definitive Guide and REALbasic: The Definitive Guide. In August 1996 he became a freelancer, which means he has been looking for work ever since. He is the author of Frontier: The Definitive Guide and REALbasic: The Definitive Guide, both for O'Reilly & Associates. View Matt Neuburg's full profile page. Colophon The animal on the cover of Programming iOS 10 is akingbird, one of the 13 species of North American songbirds making up thegenus Tyrannus. A group of kingbirds is called a"coronation," a "court," or a "tyranny." Kingbirds eat insects, which they often catch in flight, swooping froma perch to grab the insect midair. They may also supplement their diets withberries and fruits. They have long, pointed wings, and males performelaborate aerial courtship displays. Both the genus name (meaning "tyrant" or "despot") and the common name("kingbird") refer to these birds' aggressive defense of their territories,breeding areas, and mates. They have been documented attacking red-tailedhawks (which are more than twenty times their size), knocking bluejays outof trees, and driving away crows and ravens. (For its habit of standing upto much larger birds, the gray kingbird has been adopted as a Puerto Ricannationalist symbol.) "Kingbird" most often refers to the Eastern kingbird (T.tyrannus), an average-size kingbird (7.5–9 inches long, wingspan13–15 inches) found all across North America. This common and widespreadbird has a dark head and back, with a white throat, chest, and belly. Itsred crown patch is rarely seen. Its high-pitched, buzzing, stuttering soundshave been described as resembling "sparks jumping between wires" or anelectric fence. The cover image is from Cassell's Natural History.