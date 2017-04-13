Larger Cover Getting Your Game Out There Practical Advice for Getting a Video Game Noticed in an Insanely Crowded Marketplace By Jason Imms Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: April 2017 Run time: 57 minutes Video game journalist Jason Imms has seen some of the best and worst games, game pitches, and game press releases the world has ever known. This experience, and the associated experience of seeing which games sell and which games don't, compelled him to create this instructional series on how to best promote a game in today's overheated video game market.



This course offers current and aspiring game developers an insider's look at games marketing, networking, crowdfunding, social media presence, promotion, and how to be noticed by the press and influencers. Discover how to describe a video game so video game reviewers will write about it

Understand how to align a game with the audience that wants to buy it

Explore how to write press releases, handle interviews, and make a press kit

Learn how crowdfunding works, both as a financing and a marketing tool

Gather insider tips on how to effectively network at video game shows and conferences

Gain confidence in the ways to hype a game on social media, reward fans, and handle detractors Jason Imms is a games and technology journalist who writes about games and game production for media outlets like CNET, Giant Bomb, GameSpot, IGN, PC PowerPlay, Kill Screen, and Hyper Magazine. Jason is the founder of the Tasmanian Game Development Society; he tweets about games @jasonimms and blogs about them at allegedlyinteresting.com. Jason Imms is a games and technology journalist who writes about games and game production for media outlets like CNET, Giant Bomb, GameSpot, IGN, PC PowerPlay, Kill Screen, and Hyper Magazine. Jason is the founder of the Tasmanian Game Development Society; he tweets about games @jasonimms and blogs about them at allegedlyinteresting.com. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction Welcome To The Course 01m 08s About The Author 00m 57s Know Your Game What Are You Making? 01m 42s What Makes It Interesting? 02m 27s Who Is It For? 02m 50s Why Are You Making It? 01m 46s Spread The Word Attending Events 04m 14s Crowdfunding 04m 10s Social Media 04m 40s Marketing And Public Relations 03m 37s Working With Journalists Making Your Approach 03m 51s How To Write A Press Release 04m 12s Handling Interviews 05m 19s Have A Press Kit 02m 38s The Road To Release Choosing Platforms And Storefronts 02m 39s Seek Advice 04m 39s Driving The Hype Train 05m 44s Conclusion Wrap Up And Thank You 00m 35s Title: Getting Your Game Out There By: Jason Imms Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

Video Video: Run time: 57 minutes Table of Contents Product Details Recommended for You Customer Reviews