Larger Cover Cisco ICND1 100-105 Exam Training Getting Ready for the Cisco CCENT Certification Training By John Pickard Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Run time: 6 hours 49 minutes Looking to start or enhance your career in computer networking? Begin here. The Cisco CCENT certification is an entry level routing and switching certification recognized by IT professionals world-wide. Possessing a CCENT tells potential employers you have the knowledge and ability to install, operate, and troubleshoot small enterprise and branch networks.



The Cisco ICND1 100-105 exam, also known as the Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1 exam, is the test you must pass to obtain the CCENT. This course gets you ready for the ICND1 100-105 test. It covers in detail each of the five topics you will be tested on, including: Network fundamentals, LAN switching fundamentals, routing fundamentals, infrastructure services, and infrastructure maintenance. Take this course, pass the test, receive your CCENT, and get your career moving! Prepare yourself to pass the Cisco ICND1 100-105 exam required for CCENT certification

Learn to describe network fundamentals, build a LAN, and manage network security

Become adept at configuring Cisco routers and switches

Understand Layer 3 routing tables and how to configure a routed network

Learn about inter-VLANs, static routes, RIPv2, DNS, DHCP, NAT, NTP, and access control lists

Discover how to configure, operate, and maintain network infrastructure

Learn to verify and troubleshoot network protocols and network operations John Pickard has been training network engineers for over 16 years. He's an associate professor at East Carolina University's College of Engineering and Technology, a Cisco Certified Network Academy Instructor, and an SME for the Cisco Networking Academy curriculum development team. He's earned numerous networking certifications (CCNP, IPv6 Forum Certified Gold Trainer, etc.) and holds a PhD in Technology Management from Indiana State University and an MBA in Business Management from Wayland Baptist University. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction Welcome To The Course 04m 36s About The Author 01m 41s How To Access Your Working Files 01m 15s Network Fundamentals OSI And TCP/IP Network Models Part - 1 06m 56s OSI And TCP/IP Network Models Part - 2 04m 53s TCP And UDP 09m 15s Network Topologies 06m 40s Collapsed Core And Three Tier Architectures 04m 15s Infrastructure Components 04m 42s Network Cabling 10m 10s IPv4 Address Types 08m 11s IPv4 Addressing And Subnetting - Part - 1 09m 42s IPv4 Addressing And Subnetting - Part - 2 09m 21s VLSM 08m 50s Private IPv4 Addresses 05m 06s IPv6 Fundamentals 09m 47s IPv6 Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP) 07m 54s IPv6 Stateless Address Auto Configuration 06m 24s IPv6 Address Types - Part - 1 08m 05s IPv6 Address Types - Part - 2 09m 12s IPv6 Subnetting 06m 14s Configure And Troubleshoot IPv4 And IPv6 Addressing 09m 13s Lan Switching Fundamentals Lan Switching Concepts - Part - 1 05m 02s Lan Switching Concepts - Part - 2 05m 18s Ethernet Frames And Addressing 05m 33s Layer 2 Protocols: ARP, CDP, And LLDP 08m 24s VLANs And VLAN Configuration 09m 09s VLAN Trunking 06m 09s Dynamic Trunking Protocol 04m 47s Switchport Port Security Part - 1 08m 42s Switchport Port Security Part - 2 05m 04s Collision Domains And Switch Interface Configuration 09m 03s Routing Fundamentals Routing Concepts 07m 50s The Routing Table - Part - 1 08m 20s The Routing Table - Part - 2 07m 42s Inter-VLAN Routing 08m 11s Static And Dynamic Routing 09m 55s Configuring IPv4 Static Routes 05m 25s Configuring IPv6 Static Routes 07m 20s Configuring RIP Version 2 07m 54s Infrastructure Services The Domain Name System (DNS) 05m 44s DHCP For IPv4 Operation 10m 49s Configure And Verify DHCP For IPv4 07m 02s Troubleshooting DHCP For IPv4 04m 41s Network Time Protocol (NTP) 06m 04s Access Control Lists (ACL) Fundamentals 10m 13s Configure IPv4 Standard Access Control Lists 11m 27s Extended Access Control Lists And ACL Troubleshooting 09m 44s Network Address Translation (NAT) 10m 38s NAT Configuration And Troubleshooting 10m 28s Infrastructure Maintenance Device Monitoring With Syslog 06m 45s Initial Device Configuration 10m 23s Basic Device Hardening 06m 02s Device Maintenance And Management - Part - 1 08m 53s Device Maintenance And Management - Part - 2 05m 31s Conclusion Wrap Up And Thank You 03m 18s Title: Cisco ICND1 100-105 Exam Training By: John Pickard Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

