Cisco ICND1 100-105 Exam Training

Getting Ready for the Cisco CCENT Certification Training
By John Pickard
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Run time: 6 hours 49 minutes
Looking to start or enhance your career in computer networking? Begin here. The Cisco CCENT certification is an entry level routing and switching certification recognized by IT professionals world-wide. Possessing a CCENT tells potential employers you have the knowledge and ability to install, operate, and troubleshoot small enterprise and branch networks.
The Cisco ICND1 100-105 exam, also known as the Interconnecting Cisco Networking Devices Part 1 exam, is the test you must pass to obtain the CCENT. This course gets you ready for the ICND1 100-105 test. It covers in detail each of the five topics you will be tested on, including: Network fundamentals, LAN switching fundamentals, routing fundamentals, infrastructure services, and infrastructure maintenance. Take this course, pass the test, receive your CCENT, and get your career moving!
Prepare yourself to pass the Cisco ICND1 100-105 exam required for CCENT certification
Learn to describe network fundamentals, build a LAN, and manage network security
Become adept at configuring Cisco routers and switches
Understand Layer 3 routing tables and how to configure a routed network
Learn about inter-VLANs, static routes, RIPv2, DNS, DHCP, NAT, NTP, and access control lists
Discover how to configure, operate, and maintain network infrastructure
Learn to verify and troubleshoot network protocols and network operations
John Pickard has been training network engineers for over 16 years. He's an associate professor at East Carolina University's College of Engineering and Technology, a Cisco Certified Network Academy Instructor, and an SME for the Cisco Networking Academy curriculum development team. He's earned numerous networking certifications (CCNP, IPv6 Forum Certified Gold Trainer, etc.) and holds a PhD in Technology Management from Indiana State University and an MBA in Business Management from Wayland Baptist University.