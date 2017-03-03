Cisco ICND2 200-105 Exam Training

Getting Ready to Earn the CCNA Routing and Switching Certification
By John Pickard
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017
Run time: 8 hours 58 minutes
Earning the Cisco CCNA routing and switching certification tells global IT employers that you have the skills and knowledge to install, configure, operate, and troubleshoot small enterprise networks.
Is it time to get that CCNA? Are you ready for better pay and more prestige? Then take this course and you'll be on your way to CCNA certification success. Here's the path: Earning the CCNA requires that you pass the Cisco ICND2 200-105 exam and the ICND1 100-105 exam (or the CCNA 200-125 exam). Do you have ICND1 level skills? Then follow along as our Cisco Certified Network Academy Instructor shows you everything you need to know to pass the Cisco ICND2.
Understand VLANs, trunking, switch stacking, chassis aggregation, and spanning tree protocols
Discover how to configure and troubleshoot EIGRP and OSPF in IPv4 and IPv6 environments
Learn to define the characteristics, functions, and components of public and private WANs
Understand QoS, virtualization, cloud services, and how to troubleshoot IP connectivity
Explore how to describe SNMP and Syslog, and manage Cisco device configurations
Get prepared for the ICND2 test with a curriculum matched to the ICND2 test objectives
John Pickard is the network engineering expert who wrote the O'Reilly title "Cisco ICND1 100-105 Exam Training". A Cisco Certified Network Academy Instructor, college professor, and former U.S. Air Force technical trainer with over 16 years of experience teaching network engineering, John holds numerous certifications (CCNP, IPv6 Forum Certified Gold Engineer and Trainer, etc.) as well as a PhD in Technology Management from Indiana State University.