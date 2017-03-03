Larger Cover Cisco ICND2 200-105 Exam Training Getting Ready to Earn the CCNA Routing and Switching Certification By John Pickard Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Run time: 8 hours 58 minutes Earning the Cisco CCNA routing and switching certification tells global IT employers that you have the skills and knowledge to install, configure, operate, and troubleshoot small enterprise networks.



Is it time to get that CCNA? Are you ready for better pay and more prestige? Then take this course and you'll be on your way to CCNA certification success. Here's the path: Earning the CCNA requires that you pass the Cisco ICND2 200-105 exam and the ICND1 100-105 exam (or the CCNA 200-125 exam). Do you have ICND1 level skills? Then follow along as our Cisco Certified Network Academy Instructor shows you everything you need to know to pass the Cisco ICND2. Understand VLANs, trunking, switch stacking, chassis aggregation, and spanning tree protocols

Discover how to configure and troubleshoot EIGRP and OSPF in IPv4 and IPv6 environments

Learn to define the characteristics, functions, and components of public and private WANs

Understand QoS, virtualization, cloud services, and how to troubleshoot IP connectivity

Explore how to describe SNMP and Syslog, and manage Cisco device configurations

Get prepared for the ICND2 test with a curriculum matched to the ICND2 test objectives John Pickard is the network engineering expert who wrote the O'Reilly title "Cisco ICND1 100-105 Exam Training". A Cisco Certified Network Academy Instructor, college professor, and former U.S. Air Force technical trainer with over 16 years of experience teaching network engineering, John holds numerous certifications (CCNP, IPv6 Forum Certified Gold Engineer and Trainer, etc.) as well as a PhD in Technology Management from Indiana State University. Start This Video Training for Free View the links in the TOC below. Introduction Introduction 03m 53s About The Author 01m 32s How To Access Your Working Files 01m 15s LAN Switching Technologies Virtual LANs Part - 1 08m 17s Virtual LANs Part - 2 08m 15s 802.1Q Trunks 09m 33s Dynamic Trunking Protocol 06m 39s VLAN Trunking Protocol (VTP) 12m 47s Troubleshooting VTP 05m 00s Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) Part - 1 07m 46s Spanning Tree Protocol (STP) Part - 2 09m 04s Spanning Tree Protocol Types 06m 40s Spanning Tree Protocol Configuration 07m 41s Spanning Tree Protocol Troubleshooting 07m 38s Switch Stacking And Aggregation 04m 59s Link Aggregation And Etherchannel 06m 22s Etherchannel Configuration And Troubleshooting 08m 18s First Hop Redundancy Protocols 13m 11s HSRP Configuration And Troubleshooting 15m 43s HSRP Load Balancing 06m 34s LAN Security Threats And Mitigation Part - 1 07m 55s LAN Security Threats And Mitigation Part - 2 09m 46s Routing Technologies InterVLAN Routing Part - 1 08m 29s InterVLAN Routing Part - 2 07m 16s Dynamic Routing Protocols 07m 44s Introduction To OSPF 11m 27s OSPF Packet Types 13m 06s OSPF Neighbor Adjacencies And DR Elections 15m 35s Single Area OSPFv2 Configuraion And Verification Part - 1 11m 23s Single Area OSPFv2 Configuraion And Verification Part - 2 11m 09s OSPF Version 3 12m 10s Multiarea OSPF 10m 54s Advanced OSPF Configuration And Troubleshooting 14m 21s Introduction To EIGRP 11m 55s EIGRP Messages And Packet Types 09m 17s EIGRP Metric Calculation 08m 01s EIGRP Successors And Feasible Successors 10m 22s EIGRP Configuration For IPv4 09m 15s EIGRP Configuration For IPv6 04m 55s WAN Technologies Introduction To Wide Area Networks 06m 46s Private WAN Infrastructure Part - 1 06m 45s Private WAN Infrastructure Part - 2 04m 32s Public WAN Infrastructure And VPNs 08m 07s Point-To-Point Protocol Introduction 08m 54s Configuring Point-To-Point WANs 06m 36s PPPoE Part - 1 08m 03s PPPoE Part - 2 09m 03s GRE Tunnels 07m 23s Boarder Gateway Protocol 08m 55s Infrastructure Services Cloud Computing 08m 16s Virtualization 06m 29s Software Defined Networking (SDN) 08m 19s Quality Of Service Network Traffic Characteristics 05m 39s Quality Of Service Implementation Part - 1 04m 06s Quality Of Service Implementation Part - 2 11m 44s QoS Queuing Algorithms 06m 51s IP Access Control List Fundamentals 10m 20s Configure IPv4 Standard Access Contorol List 08m 26s Extended Access Control Lists And ACL Troubleshooting 05m 34s IPv6 Access Control Lists 07m 56s Infrastructure Maintenance SNMP 12m 06s Network Troubleshooting Part - 1 06m 36s Network Troubleshooting Part - 2 05m 41s Device Management With AAA 06m 17s Conclusion Conclusion 02m 53s Title: Cisco ICND2 200-105 Exam Training By: John Pickard Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Safari Videos Online

