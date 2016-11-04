Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Full Stack Perspective
Virtualization, Networking, and Storage

By Bruce Hartpence
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: November 2016
Run time: 7 hours 3 minutes

Virtualization is central to modern communications. From cloud services to internal compute clusters, virtual machines and hypervisors play an ever growing role in client-server communications and in design discussions. But virtualization is not limited to servers. Virtual private networking, virtual circuit and logical topologies have used many to one ratios to describe the relationship between logical connections running over physical pathways. In addition, a virtual environment such as that seen in a data center is not isolated. A significant amount of connectivity and configuration is necessary to allow virtual nodes to exchange data with physical entities.

This video course adopts the ideas espoused by DevOps with a “full stack engineer” approach. The goal is to provide students with working knowledge and skills in all three areas. In this way, they are able to more effectively communicate with others in comprehensive projects, develop their own abilities and understand the issues associated with technology integration in these disciplines.

