Virtualization, Networking, and Storage A Full Stack Perspective By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: November 2016 Run time: 7 hours 3 minutes Virtualization is central to modern communications. From cloud services to internal compute clusters, virtual machines and hypervisors play an ever growing role in client-server communications and in design discussions. But virtualization is not limited to servers. Virtual private networking, virtual circuit and logical topologies have used many to one ratios to describe the relationship between logical connections running over physical pathways. In addition, a virtual environment such as that seen in a data center is not isolated. A significant amount of connectivity and configuration is necessary to allow virtual nodes to exchange data with physical entities. This video course adopts the ideas espoused by DevOps with a "full stack engineer" approach. The goal is to provide students with working knowledge and skills in all three areas. In this way, they are able to more effectively communicate with others in comprehensive projects, develop their own abilities and understand the issues associated with technology integration in these disciplines. Introduction About this Course 01m 58s Terms and Ideas 28m 13s Environments 23m 56s Computer Virtualization History 14m 44s Why Virtualize? 29m 02s The Virtualization Market and Some Predictions 13m 53s Desktop / Hosted Virtualization 10m 24s VM States and Files 10m 18s Desktop / Hosted Virtualization: Demo 13m 40s Server Virtualization 05m 34s Bare Metal Hypervisors 17m 38s Bare Metal Hypervisors (ESXi): Demo 22m 24s VM Management: Some Best Practices 20m 46s Virtual Desktop Infrastructure 18m 15s Containers and Docker 12m 04s The Docker Demo 10m 38s Network Virtualization VLANS and Trunks: Review 14m 32s Demo: Extending Our Bare Metal Hypervisor Topology 19m 03s Link Aggregation: Review 09m 33s VLANs and Trunks: Demonstration 20m 15s Network Virtualization and Virtual Networkalization 16m 39s Software Defined Networking 15m 25s Storage Storage Terms and Architectures 15m 03s Storage Networking 12m 49s iSCSI and NFS 11m 47s iSCSI: Demonstration 27m 08s Integration and Conclusion Full Stack Review and Demo 07m 46s

Bruce Hartpence Bruce is a faculty member in the Golisano College of Computing and Information Science (GCCIS) at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Rochester, New York. He currently teaches in the areas of wireless communication, Voice over IP, and network design. He also runs an industrial training program in networking. Current research projects include protocol design based on meshed trees, virtualization, and software-defined networks. Bruce is the author of two other O'Reilly books: the Packet Guide to Core Network Protocols and the Packet Guide to Routing and Switching. He runs a website (www.brucehartpence. com) and a Youtube channel (www.youtube.com/brucehartpence) in support of all three books. A veteran of the US Navy, he served on the USS Enterprise and loves a good sea story.