Virtualization, Networking, and Storage

Virtualization is central to modern communications. From cloud services to internal compute clusters, virtual machines and hypervisors play an ever growing role in client-server communications and in design discussions. But virtualization is not limited to servers. Virtual private networking, virtual circuit and logical topologies have used many to one ratios to describe the relationship between logical connections running over physical pathways. In addition, a virtual environment such as that seen in a data center is not isolated. A significant amount of connectivity and configuration is necessary to allow virtual nodes to exchange data with physical entities.
This video course adopts the ideas espoused by DevOps with a “full stack engineer” approach. The goal is to provide students with working knowledge and skills in all three areas. In this way, they are able to more effectively communicate with others in comprehensive projects, develop their own abilities and understand the issues associated with technology integration in these disciplines.
Bruce is a faculty member in the Golisano College of Computing and Information Science (GCCIS) at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in Rochester, New York. He currently teaches in the areas of wireless communication, Voice over IP, and network design. He also runs an industrial training program in networking. Current research projects include protocol design based on meshed trees, virtualization, and software-defined networks. Bruce is the author of two other O’Reilly books: the Packet Guide to Core Network Protocols and the Packet Guide to Routing and Switching. He runs a website (www.brucehartpence. com) and a Youtube channel (www.youtube.com/brucehartpence) in support of all three books. A veteran of the US Navy, he served on the USS Enterprise and loves a good sea story.