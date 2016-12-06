GDPR: The Functional Specifications of EU-Grade Privacy

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the EU's most ambitious data privacy framework yet, is a worldwide gambit to reverse loss of lineage, control, and consent trail of our personal data. Board directors of non-EU companies dismissing the GDPR's impact on the survival of their business and revenue models have not been paying attention.

This is the first and most authoritative book to explain the effect of the GDPR on data asset liquidity and liability management; data collection, user experience, product design, and testing;data architectures, storage, relational and non-relational databases; omnichannel and behavioral marketing.

IT leaders will obtain the indispensable legal know-how and the board-level insights to lead the GDPR implementation strategy. CEOs will appreciate the responsibility placed on IT with a GDPR brief. Written by an independent EU privacy analyst and experienced business leader, this engineer-friendly book by former jurisprudence and international law tutor Chiara Rustici shows how to: