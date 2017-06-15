Introduction to Spark Operations

Apache Spark may be the most powerful technology to hit the data world since MapReduce, but many enterprises face unique problems when trying to take advantage of it. With this practical book, system administrators will learn how to work with data science teams to configure, troubleshoot, and optimize Spark clusters at enterprise scale.
You’ll learn everything from initial setup and installation to all facets of architecture, functional testing, and memory. You’ll also get up to speed with the Spark WebUI and troubleshooting toolkit. Learn how to administer a Spark cluster on the Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS), and discover how take advantage of this open source cluster computing framework.
The book provides:
A quick reference for getting started and administering a Spark cluster
Practical understanding of the Spark WebUI
Deeper understanding of Spark’s internals to avoid common missteps
Anya graduated from Johns Hopkins University with a major in Biomedical Engineering. She was enticed into the big data world while publishing her NIH-funded signal transduction and protein interactome works during graduate and postdoc fellowships at The Mayo Clinic. She has an extensive background in tech support -- helping system administrators configure enterprise clusters using Spark, Hadoop, database clusters and run SQL, R, Pig, MapReduce, and Spark jobs. She's also worked with data scientists to tune machine learning algorithms written in R, Java, and Scala.