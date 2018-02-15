Mastering Ethereum
Building Smart Contracts and Dapps
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: April 2018
Pages: 200
Read on Safari with a 10-day trialStart your free trial now Buy on Amazon
Where’s the cart? Now you can get everything on Safari. To purchase books, visit Amazon or your favorite retailer. Questions? See our FAQ or contact customer service:
1-800-889-8969 / 707-827-7019
support@oreilly.com
If you’re looking to get started with the Ethereum protocol—or are among the many open source developers, integrators, and system administrators already working with this platform—Mastering Ethereum is the definitive book on the topic. Authors Gavin Wood and Andreas Antonopoulos provide everything you need to know about building smart contracts and decentralized autonomous organizations on the Ethereum blockchain.
By bridging the world of cloud computing, grid computing, and blockchains, Ethereum has created a massive decentralized computing platform that many people are calling a "world computer." Ethereum has also spawned a rapidly growing ecosystem of software startups vying to build decentralized applications, known as "dapps".
With this practical guide, you’ll learn how to create markets, store registries of debts or promises, move funds in accordance with instructions given long in the past (like a will or a futures contract), and many other things that have not been invented yet, all without a middle man or counterparty risk.
Discover why IBM, Microsoft, NASDAQ, and other organizations have announced interest and/or development in this Turing-complete decentralized computing platform with Mastering Ethereum.