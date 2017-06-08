See how Facebook, Airbnb, Target, and IBM did it. Introducing O'Reilly case studies, a new way to learn, only on Safari. Learn more
Algorithms and Information Retrieval in Java
Larger Cover
Think Data Structures
Algorithms and Information Retrieval in Java
By Allen B. Downey
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017
Pages: 155

If you’re a student studying computer science or a software developer preparing for technical interviews, this practical book helps you learn and review the most important ideas in software engineering—data structures and algorithms—in a way that’s clearer, more concise, and more engaging than other materials. You’ll explore the important classes in the Java collections framework (JCF), how they’re are implemented, and how they are expected to perform.

By emphasizing practical knowledge and skills over theory, author Allen Downey shows you how to use data structures to implement efficient algorithms, and then analyze and measure their performance.

You’ll also:

  • Learn good software engineering practices and modern data structures
  • Get an engaging case study—the design and implementation of a simple web search engine
  • Practice software engineering skills by working on a series of engaging exercises in each chapter
Product Details
About the Author
Recommended for You
Customer Reviews
  
Buy 2 Get 1 Free Free Shipping Guarantee
Buying Options
Immediate Access - Go Digital what's this?
Ebook:  $33.99
Formats:  Mobi, PDF
This item is not available.
Pre-Order  Print:  $39.99
July 2017 (est.)
 