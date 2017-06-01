Head First Domain-Driven Design
A Brain-Friendly Guide to Accelerating Modeling and Development
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 700
What will you learn from this book?
Domain-driven design flows from three guidelines: capture the model, embed it in the code, and protect it from corruption. Understanding these procedures enables you to practice DDD wisely to speed software development while improving code quality. With Head First Domain-Driven Design, developers, analysts, and architects will learn when and how to use DDD, including the technical and tactical knowledge to do just enough and do it well.
This multi-sensory, brain-friendly guide helps you explore:
- The critical importance of harmonious models for good software
- How to use scenarios and rapid low-fidelity group modeling to accelerate discovery and design
- Ways to adjust the fidelity and scope of modeling for efficient discovery and model capture
- Context mapping for team organization, planning, and relationship improvements
- Using intention-revealing interfaces to improve code understanding and simplify construction
- Where, when, why, and how to use the DDD building-block design patterns
Why does this book look so different?
Based on the latest research in cognitive science and learning theory, Head First Domain-Driven Design uses a visually rich format to engage your mind, rather than a text-heavy approach that puts you to sleep. Why waste your time struggling with new concepts? This multi-sensory learning experience is designed for the way your brain really works.