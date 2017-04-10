Programming with MicroPython

With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You’ll also receive updates when significant changes are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.

Learn how to use MicroPython to make cool stuff with the BBC micro:bit, a simple, fun, and powerful gateway into both hardware and software development. This practical book assumes no previous knowledge of programming and takes you on a journey from first steps to advanced projects. Written by the programmer who proposed, coordinated, and contributed to getting MicroPython on the BBC micro:bit, there's no better person to teach you this topic.