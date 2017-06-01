Testing in Go
Making the Most of Go's Testing Package and Tools
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: July 2017
Duration: 0 hours 25 minutes
Having access to a reliable and comprehensive test suite for your applications isn’t a luxury anymore—it’s a requirement. This video is the first in a series of "Testing in Go" videos that teach you how to test your Go applications and make certain that what you ship works the first time. Designed for basic or intermediate level Go developers who want to start writing tests, write better tests, or increase the coverage of their current test suites, this course provides complete step-by-step instruction on how to write testable code.
- Learn all about Go's testing package and tools
- Understand how to test code in Go with internal tests
- Explore the mechanics of writing tests for your Go code
- Discover how to simplify your Go test cases by using table-driven tests
- Get exposed to Go's external tests and their usage
- Learn to scope tests to cover your code and not the code in the standard library or other packages
Brian Ketelsen is the founder of the Gopher Academy, the parent group that manages GopherCon, the Go programming language conference. A prolific open source enthusiast, he has contributed to many of Go's largest projects, including Docker, Kubernetes, etcd, SkyDNS, Kong, Go-Kit, and Goa. Brian holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from American InterContinental University.