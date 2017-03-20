With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes ,are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released.
Need simple solutions to specific challenges with Java 8 and Java 9? This book of practical recipes provides a quick, easy reference for developers who prefer useful examples over detailed explanations. Modern Java Recipes shows you how to solve a wide range of problems using the newest features of Java.
Learn functional programming with lambdas, method references, and streams
Adopt the new static and default methods in interfaces
Work with the new set of functional interfaces added to the language
Use collectors and comparators to search, filter, and sort data
Employ the new Optional type and use it correctly
Understand the new java.time package to handle Date and Time functionality, including time zone adjustments
Use the Java Read-Eval-Print-Loop in Java 9
Employ the new Jigsaw mechanism to modularize deployables
Ken Kousen is an independent consultant and trainer specializing in Spring, Hibernate, Groovy, and Grails. He holds numerous technical certifications, along with degrees in Mathematics, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Computer Science.