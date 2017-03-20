Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Modern Java Recipes Simple Solutions to Difficult Problems in Java 8 and 9 By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 200 With Early Release ebooks, you get books in their earliest form—the author's raw and unedited content as he or she writes—so you can take advantage of these technologies long before the official release of these titles. You'll also receive updates when significant changes ,are made, new chapters are available, and the final ebook bundle is released. Need simple solutions to specific challenges with Java 8 and Java 9? This book of practical recipes provides a quick, easy reference for developers who prefer useful examples over detailed explanations. Modern Java Recipes shows you how to solve a wide range of problems using the newest features of Java. Learn functional programming with lambdas, method references, and streams

Adopt the new static and default methods in interfaces

Work with the new set of functional interfaces added to the language

Use collectors and comparators to search, filter, and sort data

Employ the new Optional type and use it correctly

Understand the new java.time package to handle Date and Time functionality, including time zone adjustments

Use the Java Read-Eval-Print-Loop in Java 9

Employ the new Jigsaw mechanism to modularize deployables Chapter 1 The Basics Chapter 2 The java.util.function Package Chapter 3 Functional Programming in Java 8 Chapter 4 Streams Chapter 5 Comparators and Collectors Chapter 6 The Optional Type Chapter 7 File I/O Chapter 8 The java.time package Chapter 9 Miscellaneous Chapter 10 Java 9 Additions Appendix A Generics and Java 8 Title: Modern Java Recipes By: Ken Kousen Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Ken Kousen Ken Kousen is an independent consultant and trainer specializing in Spring, Hibernate, Groovy, and Grails. He holds numerous technical certifications, along with degrees in Mathematics, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, and Computer Science.