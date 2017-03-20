Modern Java Recipes
Simple Solutions to Difficult Problems in Java 8 and 9
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Release Date: August 2017
Pages: 322
The introduction of functional programming concepts in Java SE 8 was a drastic change for this venerable object-oriented language. Lambda expressions, method references, and streams fundamentally changed the idioms of the language, and many developers have been trying to catch up ever since. This cookbook will help. With more than 70 detailed recipes, author Ken Kousen shows you how to use the newest features of Java to solve a wide range of problems.
For developers comfortable with previous Java versions, this guide covers nearly all of Java SE 8, and includes a chapter focused on changes coming in Java 9. Need to understand how functional idioms will change the way you write code? This cookbook—chock full of use cases—is for you.
Recipes cover:
- The basics of lambda expressions and method references
- Interfaces in the java.util.function package
- Stream operations for transforming and filtering data
- Comparators and Collectors for sorting and converting streaming data
- Combining lambdas, method references, and streams
- Creating instances and extract values from Java’s Optional type
- New I/O capabilities that support functional streams
- The Date-Time API that replaces the legacy Date and Calendar classes
- Mechanisms for experimenting with concurrency and parallelism
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 The Basics
Chapter 2 The java.util.function Package
Chapter 3 Functional Programming in Java 8
Chapter 4 Streams
Chapter 5 Comparators and Collectors
Chapter 6 The Optional Type
Chapter 7 File I/O
Chapter 8 The java.time package
Chapter 9 Miscellaneous
Chapter 10 Java 9 Additions
Appendix A Generics and Java 8