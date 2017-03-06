Search Inside and Read Larger Cover Introducing Erlang, 2nd Edition Getting Started in Functional Programming By Publisher: O'Reilly Media Final Release Date: March 2017 Pages: 212 If you’re new to Erlang, its functional style can seem difficult, but with help from this hands-on introduction, you’ll scale the learning curve and discover how enjoyable, powerful, and fun this language can be. In this updated second edition, author Simon St.Laurent shows you how to write simple Erlang programs by teaching you one skill at a time. You’ll learn about pattern matching, recursion, message passing, process-oriented programming, and establishing pathways for data rather than telling it where to go. By the end of your journey, you’ll understand why Erlang is ideal for concurrency and resilience. Get cozy with Erlang’s shell, its command line interface

Define functions, using the fun tool, to represent repeated calculations

tool, to represent repeated calculations Discover atoms, pattern matching, and guards: the foundations of your program structure

Delve into the heart of Erlang processing with recursion, strings, lists, and higher-order functions

Create processes, send messages among them, and apply pattern matching to incoming messages

Store and manipulate structured data with Erlang Term Storage and the Mnesia database

Learn about Open Telecom Platform, Erlang’s open source libraries and tools Chapter 1 Getting Comfortable Installation Firing It Up First Steps: The Shell Doing Something Calling Functions Numbers in Erlang Working with Variables in the Shell Chapter 2 Functions and Modules Fun with fun Defining Modules Documenting Code Chapter 3 Atoms, Tuples, and Pattern Matching Atoms Pattern Matching with Atoms Atomic Booleans Guards Underscoring That You Don’t Care Adding Structure: Tuples Chapter 4 Logic and Recursion Logic Inside of Functions The Gentlest Side Effect: io:format Simple Recursion Chapter 5 Communicating with Humans Strings Asking Users for Information Chapter 6 Lists List Basics Splitting Lists into Heads and Tails Processing List Content Creating Lists with Heads and Tails Mixing Lists and Tuples Building a List of Lists Chapter 7 Higher-Order Functions and List Comprehensions Simple Higher-Order Functions Creating New Lists with Higher-Order Functions Beyond List Comprehensions Chapter 8 Playing with Processes The Shell Is a Process Spawning Processes from Modules Lightweight Processes Registering a Process When Processes Break Processes Talking Amongst Themselves Watching Your Processes Breaking Things and Linking Processes Chapter 9 Exceptions, Errors, and Debugging Flavors of Errors Catching Runtime Errors as They Happen Raising Exceptions with throw Logging Progress and Failure Debugging through a GUI Tracing Messages Watching Function Calls Chapter 10 Storing Structured Data Mapping Your Data From Tuples to Records Storing Records in Erlang Term Storage Storing Records in Mnesia Chapter 11 Getting Started with OTP The Origins of OTP Creating Services with gen_server A Simple Supervisor Packaging an Application Chapter 12 Next Steps Through Erlang Moving Beyond the Erlang Shell Distributed Computing Processing Binary Data Input and Output Testing, Analyzing, and Refactoring Networking and the Web Data Storage Extending Erlang Languages Built on Erlang Community Sharing the Gospel of Erlang Appendix An Erlang Parts Catalog Shell Commands Reserved Words Operators Guard Components Common Functions Strings and Formatting Data Types for Documentation and Analysis Appendix OTP Templates Title: Introducing Erlang, 2nd Edition By: Simon St. Laurent Publisher: O'Reilly Media Formats: Print

Safari Books Online Print: Ebook: Pages: 212 Print ISBN: 978-1-4919-7337-0 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7337-4 Ebook ISBN: 978-1-4919-7331-8 | ISBN 10: 1-4919-7331-5 Simon St. Laurent Simon St.Laurent is a Content Manager at LinkedIn Learning, focusing primarily on front-end web technologies. His interest is on the server side, and experience chairing the Open Source Convention (OSCON) made him think that Erlang approaches would be the future on the server. Simon has authored or co-authored several books, including Introducing Elixir, Learning Rails 3, and XML Pocket Reference, 3rd Edition. View Simon St. Laurent's full profile page. Colophon The giant red flying squirrel (Petaurista petaurista) ranges from Afghanistan to Indonesia, and is most frequently found in the forests of Pakistan. It lives in the trees, and can glide between them thanks to the membranes of muscle and skin between its front and rear legs. These nocturnal creatures are most active in the early evening, feeding on pine cones, leaves, branches, and sometimes fruit, nuts, and insects. Average squirrels have a body approximately 16 inches long plus a slightly longer tail, and weigh almost four pounds. Many of the animals on O'Reilly covers are endangered; all of them are important to the world. To learn more about how you can help, go to animals.oreilly.com . The cover image is from Wood's Animate Creation. The cover fonts are URW Typewriter and Guardian Sans. The text font is Adobe Minion Pro; the heading font is Adobe Myriad Condensed; and the code font is Dalton Maag's Ubuntu Mono.