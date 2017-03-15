If you’re new to Erlang, its functional style can seem difficult, but with help from this hands-on introduction, you’ll scale the learning curve and discover how enjoyable, powerful, and fun this language can be.
In this updated second edition, author Simon St. Laurent shows you how to write simple Erlang programs by teaching you one basic skill at a time. You’ll learn about pattern matching, recursion, message passing, process-oriented programming, and establishing pathways for data rather than telling it where to go. By the end of your journey, you’ll understand why Erlang is ideal for concurrency and resilience.
Simon St.Laurent is a Content Manager at Lynda.com, focusing primarily on front-end web technologies. His interest in the server side, and experience chairing the Open Source Convention (OSCON), made him think that Erlang approaches would be the future on the server. He's authored or co-authored books including Introducing Elixir, Introducing Erlang, Learning Rails 3, XML Pocket Reference, 3rd ?? , XML: A Primer, and Cookies. ?