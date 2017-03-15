Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Getting Started in Functional Programming
Introducing Erlang, 2nd Edition
Getting Started in Functional Programming
By Simon St. Laurent
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: March 2017 (est.)
Pages: 200

If you’re new to Erlang, its functional style can seem difficult, but with help from this hands-on introduction, you’ll scale the learning curve and discover how enjoyable, powerful, and fun this language can be.

In this updated second edition, author Simon St. Laurent shows you how to write simple Erlang programs by teaching you one basic skill at a time. You’ll learn about pattern matching, recursion, message passing, process-oriented programming, and establishing pathways for data rather than telling it where to go. By the end of your journey, you’ll understand why Erlang is ideal for concurrency and resilience.

