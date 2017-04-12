The Internet of Things Market

Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
A Data-Driven Analysis of Companies Developing and Adopting IoT Technology
By Aman Naimat
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: April 2017

After years of speculation, the Internet of Things appears ready for genuine action in 2017. That’s the conclusion of a unique data-driven analysis—conducted by Aman Naimat, SVP for Technology at Demandbase—that shows precisely which industries and companies are actively adopting IoT technologies. This report reveals the study’s findings, including IoT use cases not anticipated by previous models and surveys.

Naimat gathered live data across the entire business world, including websites, meetups, hiring patterns, business relationships, blogs, press, forums, and SEC filings, using data crawlers and proprietary natural-language parsing technology. The results show that IoT spending is currently focused on relatively simple use cases such as security, retail, and inventory, while more complex healthcare and traffic control initiatives remain in their infancy.

This report reflects the most accurate snapshot of what IoT will look like in 2017. You’ll learn about:

  • Factors driving IoT growth, from platform support and availability of professional talent to real-time data/analytics support
  • The top 50 companies in the IoT space, starting with Deloitte, Verizon, Amazon, Intel, and Microsoft
  • IoT investment by industry, including capital spent on various use cases
  • The size and location of companies involved in IoT adoption
  • The methodology used in the data-driven analysis
The author conducted similar surveys in 2016 on the adoption of big data and artificial intelligence technologies.
