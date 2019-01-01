Lagom: The Definitive Guide
Build and Deploy Reactive Microservices in Java
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Pages: 400
The Lagom Framework is a modern approach to microservices on the JVM, built according to the principles of the Reactive Manifesto, allowing you to write resilient microservices that scale. This book takes Java and Scala developers step-by-step through the development of your first microservice-based system with Lagom, from setting up your development environment to running Lagom services in production.
You’ll be introduced to the Lagom persistence API, which offers a guide-railed approach to Event Sourcing and CQRS. Furthermore, you’ll learn about asynchronous communication between microservices, some common design patterns for asynchronous systems, and how to solve common problems like versioning and schema evolution in Lagom.