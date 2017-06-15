Get real answers from real experts - in real time. Learn more
Packaging the Future
Designing Electronic Product Enclosures
Packaging the Future
By Tony Serksnis
Publisher: O'Reilly Media
Final Release Date: June 2017 (est.)
Pages: 250

Turn your idea for an electronic product into a successful physical design. With this authoritative guide, you’ll learn how to build product enclosures that will pass structural and regulatory guidelines, and help you quickly get your product to market.

Author Tony Serksnis shows product designers and mechanical engineers how to manage several environmental factors that can affect the physical product, including water, temperature, vibration, and electromagnetic radiation. This guide includes many practical examples that exemplify the typical challenges facing product designers today.

